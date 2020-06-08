Tenet Star Explains Why He Might Not Be The Villain In Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

On the subject of Tenet, if we’ve discovered something, it’s that the movie may very nicely have some advanced characters. Apart from Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson has additionally shared a couple of particulars on his character and admitted to being mistaken when it got here to sure facets of the position. It is a greater reflection of how intricate the plot is, with even John David Washington acknowledging that he was confused, at instances, whereas filming.