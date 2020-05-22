‘Tenet’ Trailer Teases More Time-Twisting Action in Fortnite Debut – Variety

“Tenet” and “Fortnite” turned an unlikely duo Thursday evening.

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller teased extra motion and time-bending thriller in a brand new trailer launched in the massively fashionable battle royale online game.

Not a lot is understood concerning the movie, which is Nolan’s first since 2017’s “Dunkirk.” It follows a gaggle of secret brokers who’re working to stop World Battle III and seem to make the most of time-bending talents in their mission.

The trailer confirmed huge motion setpieces in a number of nations, together with a Boeing 747 driving by way of a constructing in a fiery crash. One other model new scene confirmed an intense shootout in a live performance corridor full of people that appeared knocked out or asleep. A pair characters additionally talked about saving “individuals in the long run who want us” and the way they’ll have to “reverse the stream of time.”

John David Washington stars because the movie’s unnamed protagonist, and Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and frequent Nolan collaborator Michael Caine additionally seem. Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan and Sean Avery spherical out the solid.

The trailer had no point out of the July 17 launch date, however Nolan has been a vocal supporter of protecting film theaters alive in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The shortage of a date and solely a “coming to theaters” message casts uncertainty over whether or not he and Warner Bros. will have the ability to maintain its present launch.

Many film theaters across the nation are closed, however a number of states are making efforts to reopen them and make them protected for patrons to return in the approaching months. Most different big-budget blockbusters, like “Surprise Girl 1984,” “Black Widow,” “Mulan” and “Quick & Livid 9,” have delayed their openings, however till this week, when the date disappeared from some advertising supplies, “Tenet” has been steadily holding onto its preliminary launch. Different movies, like Disney’s “Hamilton,” “Scoob,” “The Lovebirds” and “Artemis Fowl,” have discovered their manner onto streaming platforms or video on demand, skipping theaters fully.

The atypical “Fortnite” trailer premiere could quickly turn out to be a brand new Hollywood pattern. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” just lately debuted a trailer forward of its launch throughout the sport, and artists Travis Scott and Marshmello drew thousands and thousands of followers to their digital live shows. More than 12.three million concurrent viewers tuned into Scott’s in-game efficiency final month.

Watch the trailer beneath.