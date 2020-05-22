Tenet’s second trailer teases time-bending mystery but doesn’t mention release date

Confused by the primary trailer of Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet? Effectively, Warner Bros simply dropped a second trailer and it doesn’t actually clear quite a bit up, to be sincere.

Though the second preview options a number of spectacular set items – a Boeing 747, a live performance corridor shootout over an unconscious viewers, some very swish abseiling – the central premise of the movie nonetheless stays a mystery.

Whereas it’s clear time will likely be a significant theme of the movie, the brand new tailer does little to clarify the sci-fi thriller’s plot. Characters, together with John David Washington’s unnamed protagonist, mention saving “individuals sooner or later who want us” and the necessity to “reverse the move of time”, but the mechanics of this time-hopping know-how isn’t talked about.

The synopsis launched alongside the mind-bending trailer doesn’t reveal a lot, both. It merely reads: “Armed with just one phrase—Tenet—and combating for the survival of your entire world, the Protagonist journeys by way of a twilight world of worldwide espionage on a mission that may unfold in one thing past real-time.”

It’s additionally not clear precisely when audiences can see Tenet. Although the newly-released synopsis states the movie could be launched on 17th July (the unique release date), the trailer itself doesn’t function this date on-screen, solely saying Tenet is “coming to theatres”. This contrasts with the movies first trailer, launched in January, which clearly acknowledged the movie would seem in cinemas this July.

This might point out that Warner Bros is contemplating pushing again the movie’s release date with many cinemas uncertain in the event that they’ll nonetheless be closed in July as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Tenet additionally stars Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Elizabeth Debicki (The Evening Supervisor), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Himesh Patel (Yesterday) and frequent Nolan collaborator Michael Caine.

Filmmaker Nolan served as director and author for Tenet. His earlier tasks embody The Darkish Knight, Inception, Interstellar and Second World Warfare epic Dunkirk.

Tenet is scheduled to be launched UK cinemas on Friday 17th July 2020. In case you’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.