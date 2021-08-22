Tennessee Titans Trainer Mike Vrabel Checks Sure For COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Titans head trainer Mike Vrabel introduced on Sunday that he has examined sure for COVID-19.

The scoop comes after the Titans participated in joint coaching periods with the ultimate week Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to you run into them in week 2 of the preseason.

Vrabel stated he’ll be examined once more on Monday. He’s lately in quarantine and following protocols.

1 Comparable

“The key is you must have two detrimental assessments in 48 hours,” Vrabel stated. “If that occurs, I will get again into the development. If now not, I’ll have to attend ten days.”

Prior to his Zoom press convention, Vrabel texted the gamers to allow them to know he examined sure. Thus far, no different coaches have examined sure. All Titans coaches who’re involved with gamers were vaccinated.

Vrabel named particular groups trainer Craig Aukerman as one of the most coaches he’ll depend on to supervise the group whilst he’s away.

“I’m positive I’ll be concerned within the Zoom conferences, however I’m happy with Craig Aukerman, who has touched many gamers in particular group conferences, together with [linebackers coach Jim] guts [and defensive assistant Jim] Schwartz,” stated Vrabel. “I’ll undergo a large number of the ones issues. Self belief within the group and the training team of workers that regardless of the scenario, we can take on it and make excellent selections.”

The Titans skilled a COVID outbreak ultimate season, which left 13 gamers and 11 group participants checking out sure in slightly below a month. Vrabel wired that the Titans were thru it prior to and can proceed to concentrate on the well being of the participants in their group, together with the well being in their households.

The Titans will resume follow on Monday at 12:15 p.m. CT.