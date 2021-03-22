Tense crossing between Izquierdoz and Fabra: the slap of the Colombian who should have been punished with expulsion

Boca does not play well against Talleres de Córdoba and loses at La Bombonera, on a new date for the La Liga Cup. The visiting goal was scored by Carlos Auzqui, former River, after a serious fault in the bottom of the Xeneize.

The nervousness in Miguel Ángel Russo’s team was seen from the first minutes, but it was evidenced at 26 when Carlos Izquierdoz and Frank Fabra had a strong cross, which began with recriminations from both sides on a stopped ball and ended with a slap from the Colombian to the central marker.

Judging from the action, referee Fernando Rapallini should have sent off Frank Fabra for violent conduct against a teammate.

The action did not go to major, since both had to quickly concentrate on air shipment. Although of course the general anger continued until the end, with the referee’s whistle at the end of the first 45 minutes. At that time, Izquierdoz approached the refereeing list and together with some colleagues protested some specific plays. Then they all filed into the changing rooms.

Boca does not play well and in the first half he showed a completely different face from the one he had in this same scenario in the Superclásico against River. Miguel Ángel Russo changed the line of 5 and returned to stop 4 defenders. Although Fabra was not at fault in the goal, the goal came from his sector after a very bad start from Esteban Andrada. However, the performance of the entire defense was far from safe as had become customary in recent performances.

In the complement, the Xeneize changed the face and went in search of the tie with another impetus. There was no other anger or dispute between the local footballers. Surely, they have talked about it and adjusted nuts. This, added to the changes of Miguel Ángel Russo (Soldano for Almendra and Buffarini for Campuzano) gave the team more oxygen.

At ten minutes, all of Boca claimed a hand within the area. However, Rapallini, facing the action, made the natural hand gestures and let the play continue. Correct decision of the judge.

KEEP READING:

After being relegated and about to be released, an unexpected turn in the Buffarini and Boca case

The day that La Brujita Verón and Juan Román Riquelme signed their contract with River and ended up playing in Boca by decree

What about Wanchope Ábila in Boca?