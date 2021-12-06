Tense discussion between Girotti and the Defense and Justice players after the fall of River Plate: “They are so small”

High moment at the end of the duel in Núñez

In a packed Monumental that celebrated the title in the Professional League and paid tribute to Leonardo Ponzio, who is closing his career as a footballer, Defense and Justice he beat 3-2 River Plate, after having lost 1-0 in the first stage. The blow by Florencio Varela’s men put an end to an unbeaten 18-game match led by Marcelo Gallardo. And on the lawn it ended with a tense discussion, starring the admitted Federico Girotti and some Falcon players.

What happened? In the epilogue, after Franco Paredes’ decisive goal five minutes from the end and the local siege in the last gasps, the Defense squad (third in the tournament, with a ticket to the next Copa Sudamericana) exploded. “Come on!” Shouted the always effusive Sebastián Beccacece, while the actors on the playing field began to celebrate with euphoria, while those of the Band withdrew and gave place to new ovations for Ponzio and Marcelo Gallardo.

However, Federico Girotti got angry because he understood that the celebration, due to some gestures and attitudes, was a mockery of the Millionaire. “They are very small, so small”, remarked the forward, pointing to the shield on his shirt. The one who tried to contain it was Ezequiel Unsain, goalkeeper of the visiting squad. “What are you celebrating to the face for? Why are you celebrating to the face? “, the striker rebuked him again when he approached him, accompanied by Nicolas Tripicchio, with whom he seemed to have the verbal dispute.

The summary of the great game at the Monumental

“They are champions, they play well, they are the best, go there”, He hugged him and said the goalkeeper, who managed to lower the content of the fight. River had been much superior in the first half, but only managed to take advantage of a goal by Enzo Fernández’s header. And in the resistance of the Falcon was a figure, precisely, the aforementioned Unsain. who also stood out in the snap. The images were broadcast by the program F10 from ESPN.

In an attractive, dynamic meeting with generous proposals from both sides, the first sign of effervescence came in the 1-1 goal scored by Walter Bou. The former Boca striker (a club to which he must return once the loan is over) rehearsed a wild shout in front of the fans of the Band. “We hadn’t done things well in the first half. And I wanted to score a goal against River “, justified the former Gymnastics.

From there the temperature rose … until the climax of the final discussion, with Girotti as the axis.

