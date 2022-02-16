Tense face to face between Paredes and Casemiro in PSG-Real Madrid: the Argentine’s reaction after the Brazilian’s kick

The controversial action during the first half in the Parc des Princes

They ran 36 minutes of the duel between the PSG and the Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the Champions League when the party quickly raised temperature. Leandro Paredes released a quality pass, without noticing that, from behind and at the wrong time, casemirowho hit him hard. The referee Daniele Orsato He immediately marked the infraction and admonished the Brazilian. But he could not avoid the tense crossing between the protagonists.

The former Boca midfielder, 27, stood up visibly upset and came face to face with his opponent, who was not daunted. In a clash between old acquaintances for the Argentina-Brazil classics, Casemiro grabbed him by the neck and pulled him off him, pushing him back onto the grass. In the middle, Paredes insulted him: “The shell of your mother”.

To calm things down, Verrati, Marquinhos and some other men from Merengue intervened, who in turn protested the yellow acrylic. But Orsato did not deepen the sanction against Casemiro for the slap and did not regret the penalty. For Madrid, it represented a double problem: the Brazilian was conditioned in a match with several fantasistas opposite (Messi, Mbappé, Di María, then Neymar) and he will miss the rematch, scheduled for March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Casemiro had already starred in several brushes with Messi in their confrontations, especially when they saw each other more often in the Barcelona-Real Madrid. “If you like football, you like Messi. He is among the three best in history”, he had declared in an interview with Panenka magazine, days before the series.

“His absence is noticeable, everything he represented for Barcelona is noticeable. He is a player who falls in love with everyone who sees him. After leaving Barça and, at this moment of transition, you can see the importance he had for the team. That is why he is an icon of the club”, he yearned. And he anticipated that, despite the usual zeal he put into keeping him, he could not mark him alone.

But, beyond the praise, Casemiro did not spare a strong leg. And Paredes, who was not daunted by his rigor, can attest to this.

The moment in which Casemiro takes Paredes by the neck (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

This is how Paredes reacted after the kick: face to face (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Due to Casemiro’s push, Paredes fell back to the grass (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

