Tense seconds without communication with the team and family call: what was not seen of Mick Schumacher’s violent accident

The repetition shows again and again that Mick Schumacher he takes turn 12, but bites into the curb before losing control. His Haas crashes to more than 230 kilometers per hour laterally against a wall and the tension takes over the scene in that phase 2 of the classification in the Saudi Arabian GP. A few minutes passed, which seemed eternal, until his team’s own communication arrived informing that he was “conscious” and “out of the car”.

Those seconds between the television showing the brutal crash and the team receiving the first health report seemed eternal. The ferocity of the impact cut off communication. Gunther Steinerthe team leader, had to wait for the auxiliaries to arrive to find out what was happening to the 22-year-old German runner while television applied the protocol for these cases of focusing on the scene from afar while not being certain that nothing serious happened.

“We didn’t talk to him on the radio because everything digital was broken with the coup. We didn’t know anything, but then we got the message that he was aware, which was the most important thing. And later, when she got out of the car, we were told that he had no external injuries. He went against the curb and then lost the car. He goes very fast. We have lost all the data in the impact and we had no contact with him. Everything was cut ”, Steiner recounted about the scene that he lived according to statements that the specialized portal replied MotorSport.

Mick remained for more than an hour in the circuit medical center located in Jeddah until he was transferred by helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital with confirmation that there were no injuries in the first check-up. Television brought calm by sharing a scene where he was seen leaving on a stretcher, in a relatively good mood, surrounded by auxiliaries.

The TV showed when Mick was taken to the hospital

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say I’m fine. Thanks for the kind messages. The car felt great Haas Team, we will come back stronger”, Schumacher himself wrote several hours later on his social networks and shared a smiling photo to convey calm to his fans. At the same time, his team confirmed that tomorrow he will not run the Saudi Arabian GP -for which he had been classified in 14th place- and they clarified that they will not place a replacement: only Kevin Magnussen will be on the track. The concern for his health crossed the entire planet, but mainly it kept his family in suspense: “I spoke with his mother and kept her informed”.

Mick Schumacher’s post after the accident

Mick’s car lost several tires immediately as soon as the impact occurred and different remains of the chassis were scattered on the asphalt. Once the tow truck tried to remove it, the car broke in half. The scenes of the car, impressive by the way, did nothing more than expose the luck of the German who lives with his second season in Formula 1. “I think our car is good, you always try to get the best. Maybe he tried too hard here. If you make a mistake, you know, there’s no escape, it’s walls, and that’s what he had”, analyzed the Haas leader.

The detail that nobody missed was the role that the Halo once again had in this event. At least one of the tires that came off the car almost hit Mick’s head, but the implement that Formula 1 applied prevented it from hitting his body. “This shows how safe the cars are, and this year the hardness has been increased after the Romain (Grosjean) crash, it sure has helped and luckily the driver is fine,” Steiner reflected.

The Halo was key so that the tire that came off did not hit his face (Photo: Capture TV)

