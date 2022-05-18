Tension among PSG fans over Mbappé’s possible departure: “If he wants to leave, let him go”

Mbappé will define his future before playing with the French National Team (Reuters)

The season is coming to an end and with it so is the uncertainty about the future of Kylian Mbappéwho seems to have already made a decision between renewing his contract with PSG or leaving as a free agent for Real Madrid from June 30.

“We will know very soon. My choice is almost made”, assured the young French star on Sunday tafter receiving the trophy for Best Player in Ligue 1. Minutes later, he admitted to the media that he would rule on his election. before May 28day in which he will concentrate with the French National Team facing the duel that he will play against Denmark on June 3 for the League of Nations.

After this revealing day, the capital newspaper The Parisian He chose to ask various supporters what they thought about it and they all agreed on the same thing: Mbappé must speak this Saturdayin what will be PSG’s last game of the season.

Mbappé debates between renewing his contract with PSG or signing for Real Madrid (Reuters)

“If he makes his announcement on Saturday, he will surely stay, he will be adored and acclaimed in the Parc des Princes,” said Fred, a historic fan of the Boulogne grandstand (where the most revulsive supporters are located). “If it is to announce that he is going to Madrid, they will surely whistle him. It will be less festive, let’s say. But I think he will stay.”

“He is a young boy. Even if he arrives at Real Madrid in two years, he will be 25. He could still be there for five years. And then he’s a pretty proud guy, who wants to make history. So for that, have to stay at least one more year. Getting over Cavani (his record 200 goals with PSG) and also achieve the Champions. If he were to win in Paris, he would still be PSG’s historic player,” he said.

Nathanel, another of the fervent followers of the Parisian painting, wondered “Why has he waited so long if his choice is to stay here? He will announce it on Saturday, during the title ceremony. He said that he would give his answer well before May 28, so in my opinion it will be during the game against Metz”, he considered.

“Either internal changes are being made and he gave the OK to stay, and it will be a bit of a surprise, or he has already made the decision to leave. But after, we are not going to run after a player. He wants to stay, he stays. He wants to go, let him go ”, sentenced.

The fans consider that it should be pronounced before or during the last day of the season (Reuters)

The Parc des Princes will host PSG’s last game of the season and the stadium will be full of fans who will receive the team. There will also be Alexandre, who “impatiently awaits the outcome”.

“I watched the ceremony on Sunday and he’s a fantastic guy. I wasn’t nervous at all. Even an actor couldn’t have done it! But it has to stop. He must speak. I think he will do it before Saturday. The atmosphere in Parc It’s already horrible at the moment… even for him: he loves the club, he can’t leave like he left Monaco. But hey, it’s his life, his career, ”he reflected.

“If he stays, he must say it before Saturday and if he leaves… he must also say it before Saturday. And besides, everyone would understand his choice. I don’t think there’s a guy in the Parc to say: ‘I don’t understand why he is going to Real’. It’s his childhood dream, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. But you have to be clear about it and take the ovation from him in both cases. If he leaves, he will have done what he had to do for five years and he deserves to leave with honor. But you must not spoil this moment, “he concluded.

KEEP READING

Kylian Mbappé confirmed that he made a decision about his future: when will he communicate it

The future of Luis Suárez after his dismissal from Atlético Madrid: the four teams where he could continue his career

The top 10 coaches who spent the most on transfers in the last decade

Lionel Messi would invest in a club in the United States and would be his star reinforcement for 2023