Tension in Emmerdale as Harriet stops Dawn from fleeing the village

The load of her killer secret is proving an excessive amount of for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) to deal with and tonight’s Emmerdale noticed her try to flee the village – till she was stopped in her tracks by Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

With Malone’s (Mark Womack) physique buried beneath the church and solely the two of them conscious of it, everybody else believes that he’s merely lacking and, for Will (Dean Andrews), that has left him on edge, sure that his nemesis will likely be again to get revenge on him.

Unable to take the strain any longer and reeling from having to interrupt up with Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn rapidly made plans to go and stick with an outdated pal for a few days to place far between her and the village.

However when Harriet overheard her on the cellphone, she was fast to place a cease to her plans, reminding her that she can’t simply depart her son and insisting that she herself would wrestle if she had been to depart. Dawn did agree to remain, however it quickly turned clear that she had modified her thoughts and she or he packed her issues and headed off.

Earlier than she might even depart the village although, Will and Harriet stopped her they usually had been in a position to speak Dawn into staying for the sake of Lucas. Harriet, nonetheless, was left on edge, particularly as Will observed the pressure between them, however she didn’t spot an even bigger downside watching the argument from the sidelines – DS Sensible (Neil Roberts).

With Sensible assured that the group are hiding one thing, how lengthy will it take him to begin getting nearer to the reality?

Elsewhere tonight, Mandy Dingel (Lisa Riley) was left surprised when she realized that she had been arrange by not simply Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), however by Vinny (Bradley Johnson) too. Discovering {that a} date between Vinny and Liz was nothing however a setup, what is going to she do now that she is aware of the reality?

