Tension in Juventus after elimination in the Champions League: strong discussion between Paulo Dybala and coach Allegri

The Italian press maintains that there was a clash between Paulo Dybala and Massimiliano Allegri (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Despite the important renovation, Juventus still can’t find the course this season. Those from Turin are in fourth place, seven behind the leader Milan, and have just been eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League after being thrashed at home by Villarreal of Spain. As if that were not enough, now the strong fight between one of its main figures and the technical director came to light.

As reported The Gazzetta dello Sportduring practice this Friday Paulo Dybala had a heated discussion with Massimiliano Allegri. The Jewel He played the role of reference before the casualties of the Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci and, accompanied by the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, went to the DT’s office to bring him a message from the locker room.

The South American footballers asked the strategist White black what the campus wanted to have “a few more hours of freedom” in the run-up to this Sunday’s commitment, from 11, against Salernitana, a team that is sunk in the last position of Calcio. However, according to the newspaper, the coach exploded with anger and aimed at the Cordovan: “You just ask me something like that?”.

“Allegri did not like it and the request generated a fight, with Max accusing Dybala”, said the aforementioned medium. The coach was always close to the former Córdoba Institute, he publicly defended him when he was criticized and even decided to appoint him as one of Juve’s captains.

It is worth noting that the Jewel not going through its best moment Old lady and his future at the club is a real mystery. The striker’s contract ends in June this year and both parties are still far from finding a meeting point to renew. The footballer wants a higher salary, while the Italians offer an improvement -which does not reach the numbers that the Argentine wants-, but for objectives. On Monday there would be a meeting between his representative and the leaders.

The native of Laguna Larga, who suffered several injuries throughout the season and was left out of the last list summoned by Lionel Scaloni to wear the shirt of the Argentine national team, has played 28 games, in which he scored 12 goals and provided 6 assists. Throughout his 7 years at Juventus, Paulo won 12 titles: five Serie A, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups.

