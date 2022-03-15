Tension in PSG: the Parc des Princes woke up with intimidating graffiti after booing Neymar and Messi

This is how the PSG training center woke up

The Paris Saint Germain is experiencing one of the most critical moments of the season after his elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16. The 3-0 win against Bordeaux did nothing to calm the spirits of the fans who continue to express themselves against their club.

After the strong booing of the great references of the team such as Neymar and Lionel Messi, the discontent and fury of the fans does not stop. This Monday, the walls of the three most emblematic buildings of the entity woke up with graffiti against the Parisian leadership.

“Paris will never be Qatari”, “Paris is ours” or “Leonardo and Al Khelaïfi, NTM” (an insult referred to their mothers), were some of the intimidating messages that were noted, as the French press showed.

There were graffiti around the Parisian stadium

As reported by mainstream media such as PSG culture, The Parisian and The Teamthe graffiti were carried out in the three most emblematic buildings of the club as are the Parc des Princes itself, a venue located in Boulogne and the Camp des Loges training center in Saint Germain en Laye.

The imposing Parisian stadium is one of the most important tourist spots in the city and it was there, at the entrance next to the gigantographs of Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, where they decided to carry out the graffiti, in which they demanded the departure of the sports director (Leonardo) and that of president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: “QSI, 10 years of mediocrity”, was written.

“These insulting messages against the players and the club’s management extend over almost 40 meters. Cleaning teams from the city of Saint-Germain-en-Laye are on site to clear them. In the Parc des Princes, the messages were still present a short time ago, although obviously a cleaning will be carried out shortly, ”explained the French newspaper The Team.

Fans called for the resignation of the Qatari president

These graffiti and intimidating messages were added not only to the booing of the main footballers during the team’s last game, but also to the hard statement presented by the Ultras of the PSG in which they requested, among other things, the departure of President Nasser Al-Khelafi.

The most radical fans urged the club’s management to “resign”, a request that comes for the first time since the arrival at the French club of the Qatari owners in 2011.

“We know that our return (to elite football among the greats) is due to President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, there is nothing personal but it is a fact that he is not the right man for the situation. The club’s situation now needs a complete reorganization at all levels, including the daily presence of the president.

