Tension in Real Madrid: the squad was locked in a plane for more than three hours by an intense snow storm

Spain lives dramatic hours due to an intense snowstorm, cold, wind and rain that hits the European country with temperatures below zero which are a record in the history of the Iberian territory. Faced with this scenario, several teams of different La Liga teams had problems flying to different cities. One of them was the Real Madrid.

The team led by the French Zinedine Zidane was trapped for more than three hours on the plane that was to transfer them from the airport in Barajas to Pamplona. This Saturday, the team of the White House will visit the Osasuna for the 18th round of the Spanish league.

According to the newspaper AS, from Spain, the Madrid delegation lived hours of tension on board the plane waiting to depart for its destination. “It’s all insane. All this is inexplicable. Chaos ”, mentioned a source from the campus to the newspaper in the Spanish capital.

“They have us in here like hamsters”, were other of the exclamations that the protagonists of the Real Madrid staff would have said. In addition, the media indicated that the delegation was angry about the treatment that the La Liga organization had for not having suspended the date on time due to the storm called Filomena.

Madrid is suffering a severe snowfall (Reuters)

In front of this scenario, and after landing in the city around 23 local time, The intention of the board of directors of the institution chaired by Florentino Pérez would be to advance the start time of the meeting designated for 21 this Saturday. Madrid’s intention would be to play it at noon in Spain.

For its part, Another of the games that is in doubt is the one that Atlético de Madrid should play tomorrow against Athletic Bilbao. The plane that was transferring to the first team of the Basque Country could not land in Barajas and had to return to its destination, which is why the meeting this Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano It is anyone’s guess. In the event that the match is not suspended by the organization, the delegation of The Lions I would be planning to travel first thing tomorrow.

It is important to note that throughout Spain, except for the autonomous city of Melilla, it is still on alert due to the intense cold and the snow storms that a storm of Filomena generated. Before its arrival with the new year, the storms Alex, Barbara, Clement, Dora and Ernest have already passed through Spain, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). In fact, some have left behind a large amount of rain and hurricane-force winds throughout the Spanish territory.

