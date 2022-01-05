Tension in the European market: one of Barcelona’s top figures delays its renewal and PSG is on the prowl

FC Barcelona is going through a key transfer market for the future (Reuters)

Son critical hours with regard to the economic and sporting situation of the FC Barcelona with the start of the transfer market in Europe. While the club presented a first-rate reinforcement With the arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City, concern continues about what will happen to one of its great figures.

“For me Dembelé can work to be the best footballer in the world. It has spectacular conditions to be the best. It depends on him, its renewal is a priority for me”, Said Xavi Hernández at the time of being made official as the team’s new coach culé.

However, it seems that the words of the historic Barça midfielder did not finish convincing the Frenchman, that for months he has been delaying the renovation of the contract while playing with the freedom card, since from now on he is open to negotiate with any club to join for free in the next transfer window.

Xavi expressed his desire for Dembelé to continue in Barcelona (Efe)

“We have been in contact with their agents for five months. They know the position of the club and we have been very patient. They know very well what we want, let it stay, and therefore it is an issue that cannot be delayed much longer. They know the whole scene “, revealed the sports director of the Catalan entity Matthew German during the presentation of Ferran Torres.

Some statements that did nothing more than tighten the rope with the French extreme, who I would already have other offers on the table and that he would be studying the best option for his future.

“It is a moment that Ousmane should make an effort and think about him and his future, which is at Barça. You should make an effort and I hope you do. The sports project cannot be better and it will not be happier elsewhere ”, Xavi recently declared at a press conference.

Barcelona’s position is clear and this was expressed by all sectors of the institution. But the last word will be that of the player and their representatives, who are running out of time to decide.

The Frenchman is delaying his decision (Reuters)

In the other side awaits the PSG, the team that heads the list of the main candidates to stay with the French. From the Gallic country they reported that the Parisian team would see with very good eyes that the footballer does not reach an agreement and ends up going free in the month of June to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Former Borussia Dortmund would be a good replacement in the event that Kylian Mbappé finally set course for Spain to play for Real Madrid as he has plenty of conditions to occupy the position, in addition to his young age (24 years) and his nationality.

From the top management of Barcelona they are blunt: Either renew or leave. The team culé needs to make money to alleviate the financial crisis and they wouldn’t be willing to let him go free when the contract ends.

