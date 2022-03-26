Tension in the Formula 1 pilots met to discuss not appear to run after the missile strike near the circuit in Saudi Arabia

The attack on the facilities of the Aramco oil, global sponsor of the category, raised doubts on the continuity of the activity of the second Grand Prix of the season



In the last hours, a piece of news generated uncertainty in the world of Formula 1. Shortly after the start of the first free practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand PrixSecond date of the calendar 2022 of the highest category of motor racing, a column of black smoke caught the attention of those present at the circuit Yeda.

As the minutes passed, it became known that one of the Aramco oil facilities, global sponsor of F1, was attacked by missiles from the Houthi, Yemeni rebels. The place is located near the international airport of the Arab city and about 20 kilometers from the track where a new day of the season will be run this Sunday.

With the passing of the day, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, team principals and drivers met to know details of what happened and what the steps to follow after the attack that occurred very close to the circuit will be.

But when it seemed that all roads indicated that the normal weekend schedule would continue, the protagonists of the grid led a gathered that lasted over five hours and which were intended to cancel the activity for the remainder of the weekend.

Meeting of F1 drivers after the attack near the circuit in Arabia

At one point in the talk, the pilots requested the return of Domenicali and several team leaders as Toto Wolffof Mercedes, o Christian Horner, from Red Bull, to deepen their dialogue regarding the future of the weekend in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the one who also joined the meeting that lasted until dawn on the Jeddah circuit was Ross Brawnthe technical director of Formula 1.

After that, the pilots were left alone again and decided to continue with the activity. The vote was not unanimous and the Grand Prix will continue as scheduled for the remainder of Saturday and Sunday in the Arab country, unless there is another dangerous situation such as the one that ended with the explosion at the oil facility.

Before the pilots decided to meet alone, an official statement was issued after the general meeting confirming that the event will continue with the planned schedule. “Formula 1 has been in close contact with the competent authorities following the situation that has occurred today. The authorities have confirmed that the event can continue as planned and we will continue to be in close contact with them and with all the teams and will monitor the situation closely”, established the category after the meeting in which the organization and the FIA ​​​​participated.

For its part, the Saudi Motorsport Companyin charge of the event in Saudi Arabia, issued a statement in which ensured the safety of all participants big circus and that would continue programming the weekend as established.

A shocking image of the explosion at the oil facility near the circuit where F1 races (REUTERS / Stringer)

“We are aware of the attack that took place in the Aramco oil facilities early in the afternoon. The race organizers are in direct contact with the authorities of Saudi security, as well as the F1 and the FIA, to ensure they continue to apply all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all spectators of the Grand Prix Formula 1 as well as all the drivers, teams and stakeholders. “The program of the weekend racing will continue as planned. The safety of all our guests remains our top priority and we hope to welcome fans for a weekend of racing and entertainment quality, “said the report published in its official Twitter account.

In what has to do with the strictly sports, the fastest in the second free practice session was the winner in the Grand Prix of Bahrain. Charles Leclerc Monegasque aboard his Ferrari was fastest with a time of 1: 30,074 and finished ahead of world champion Max Verstappen from Red Bull for just 0.140. The note was given when, with 20 minutes remaining in the session, the driver of the Maranello team hit the wall at turn 4 and had to enter the pits so that the team can check how his F1 car was. -75.

In the third place positions teammate stood Leclerc, the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr (1:30.320), and behind him came the Mexican Sergio Czech Perez. The British Lewis HamiltonSeven-time winner of the drivers’ title, was 5th with his Mercedes and finished ahead of George Russell (6th). The top ten positions were closed Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri).

This Saturday it will be the turn of the classification that will define the starting grid for Sunday, the day of the 50-lap race that will determine the winner of the second date of the year for F1 in Saudi Arabia.

Leclerc was the fastest in the second free practice in Yeda (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

