Tension in the PSG locker room between Donnarumma and Neymar: they had a strong argument and their teammates separated them

Neymar and Donnarumma would have crossed paths in the locker room after PSG’s defeat against Real Madrid

It was an unforgettable series. A party that will remain in the books of the Champions League as one of the great sporting feats that a team achieved in the highest club tournament in European football. After losing 1-0 in the first leg that was played in the Princes Parkand from being 0-1 until 16 minutes into the second stage, Real Madrid turned the tie around and eliminated PSG in the round of 16 of the competition.

A flurry of goals from Karim Benzemathe stellar figure in the Santiago Bernabeuauthor of the three goals in 17 minutes, put the Parisian team in check, which had been in front of the scoreboard, as happened in France, with a conquest of Kylian Mbappé. But when everything seemed to be under control for Paris Saint Germain, a play was the key for the development of the game to turn around.

the italian goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma received the ball from a teammate and controlled poorly under pressure from Benzema near the goal. The goalkeeper managed to reject, but his clearance fell at the feet of Vinicius Jrwhich quickly enabled the No. 9 of the You meringues and this defined for the partial draw. The duel continued and PSG suffered two more goals that caused them to be eliminated from the Champions League. The tension for this unexpected defeat was increasing and, apparently, there were reproaches in the visiting locker room.

According to the sports newspaper Brandfrom Spain, Donnarumma himself and Neymar would have had a strong crossover after the defeat. Moreover, the middle of Madrid assured that the companions had to separate them to avoid physical aggression.

What would have caused the fight? The Brazilian striker would have reproached the European champion goalkeeper with the Italian team for his failure in the rejection that ended in the first goal of Carlo Ancelotti’s team that started the comeback. For its part, Gigio He would have exposed all his anger to Neymar because Real Madrid’s second goal came after a loss of the ball by former Barcelona.

“The dressing room had to separate Donnarumma and Neymar”, headlined the Madrid newspaper. “The discussion between the two escalated until they almost came to blows. and those who were in the locker room at that time intervened to prevent things from escalating,” reported journalist Polo.

The Italian goalkeeper was unable to respond after pressure from Real Madrid’s 9, who scored the first of his three goals (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

This incident is added to what happened with the two highest-ranking leaders that PSG has, that is, the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the sports director Leonardo They went to the judge’s dressing room to reproach him for the action of Benzema and Donnarumma that led to the partial draw of the Merengue.

According to the Spanish press, at the end of the match, the Qatari leader quickly left his box to go down to the area set aside for the visiting teams, shouting and insulting. On the way to the dressing rooms, Al Khelaifi met the Brazilian and between the two of them they went to the locker room of the main referee, the Dutchman Danny Makkiele, with the purpose of claiming a possible infringement by the French scorer on the Italian goalkeeper in the previous maneuver to the first goal of the locals.

In relation to what happened with the action that put equality in the Bernabéu, one of those who gave his vision before the microphones was Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach spoke at the post-match press conference and outlined his position on the play that ended in the first goal for the Spaniards.

“Feeling of great injustice for the goal conceded, a clear lack of Benzema, which has meant that from then on the emotional state of everything has changed. We did not manage our emotions well after the goal, we have been too exposed against Real Madrid”, affirmed the PSG manager.

“I think we were the better team (in the entire series), but we are leaving with a tremendous blow and the disappointment of not having passed the tie,” added the former Tottenham when asked about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s mistake. “I cannot consider an error when there has been a foul and a clear foul. I speak after having seen the images at least 30 to 40 times, with different angles. I can’t rate it as a bug. This is football, the little details count and the fact that the VAR did not see this foul was decisive for what later happened”.

The disappointment of Messi and PSG after the elimination of the Champions League (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

