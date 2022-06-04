Tension in the second semi-final of Roland Garros: an activist interrupted the match by tying her neck to the net

A climate activist interrupted the Roland Garros semifinal between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic (Photo: REUTERS)

It was a very unusual day of semifinals that was played this Friday in Roland Garros. After what Rafael Nadal He managed to access the definition of the tournament due to a severe injury he suffered Alexander Zverevthere was another incident in the match in which they faced the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Croatian Marian Cilic: a young woman climate activist interrupted the match tying himself by the neck to the net to show a vindictive message.

The second semi-final of the French Grand Slam was interrupted for a little over 15 minutes after the young woman violated security and jumped onto the field Philippe Chatrier when the party was in favor Ruud by 3-6, 6-4, 4-1. in the sixth game of the third round, with the score 15-15, everyone was surprised by what happened.

The girl entered the track to tie to one end of the net, getting down on his knees, with his right hand raised. On her shirt was a message in English: “We have 1,028 days left”.

“We have 1,028 days left,” read the shirt of the young woman who interrupted the match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic (Photo: REUTERS)

As it was learned moments after the incident, the activist belongs to a French association calling for changes in climate policiesensuring that there are 1,028 days “to determine the future of mankind.” The intention of this organization was to use the popularity of Roland Garros to make this problem visible.

both the norwegian Casper Ruud like croatian Marian Cilic They went to the changing rooms until the tournament security personnel untied the activist and took her off the court led by four agents. After a brief warm-up, the match was able to continue as normal.

Security agents removed from the field the young activist who interrupted the second semifinal of Roland Garros (Photo: REUTERS)

Finally, Casper Ruud managed to win over Marin Cilic by 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 y 6-2 in 2 hours and 55 minutes, which allowed him to advance to the grand final of Roland Garroswhere he will face for the first time Rafael Nadal. The Norwegian player 23 years He knew how to recover after a great first set led by the Croatian, who succumbed to the perseverance and sacrifice shown by his rival throughout the match.

