Tension in world tennis: a former Ukrainian player crossed Nadal after considering the Wimbledon ban on Russian competitors unfair

The decision of the organizers of Wimbledonone of the most important tournaments on the professional circuit, to exclude Russian and Belarusian players from the competition as a result of the war conflict between this country and Ukraine keep giving what to talk about.

Following the statement that was published on the official website of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), in which it was considered “unacceptable that the Russian regime obtained any benefit from the participation of these players” as a result of the “unjustified and unprecedented military aggression”, it was Rafael Nadal who gave his opinion on the subject, describing said prohibition as “unfair”.

“I think it is very unfair towards my colleagues, they can do little, the poor. What is your fault for what is happening?, the Spaniard asked himself during a press conference and added: “The (British) Government has given a recommendation and Wimbledon has made the most drastic decision possible. We will have to see the measures that are taken, it is a very unfair thing for them”.

Given these statements, it was the former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky the one who took the post and answered him through his social networks: “Tell me if it’s fair that Ukrainians are dying.”

“We have faced each other on the circuit. Tell me if it is fair that the Ukrainian players cannot return home. Tell me if it’s fair that Ukrainian children can’t play tennis. Tell me if it is fair that the Ukrainians are dying, ”wrote the former number 31 in the world on his Twitter account. Twitter.

Stakhovsky, who ended his professional career after the end of the last Australian Open (played between January 17 and 30), knows first-hand the tragic situation that his country is experiencing being part of the Ukrainian forces since mid-March.

“I have no military experience. I have experience with weapons, privately. I know how to use a weapon and if I have to use it, I will.” assured at that time in a television interview with Sky News.

From that moment on, the 36-year-old former player, who went down in history for beating Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, began using his social networks to transmit how he lived day to day in his new role as defender of his country.

“Putin, we are going to dance on your grave”, It was one of the messages that he posted on his Instagram account and that took on the most importance.

The current number one in the ATP world ranking, Novak Djokovicalso recently spoke on the subject and joined the position of his colleague Rafael Nadal explaining that he spoke with Russian players during the ATP 250 in Belgrade, and that they recognized that it was hard for them to be excluded.

“I stand by my position that I do not support the decision. I think it’s not fair, it’s not right… now I guess it’s up to the player council, the tour management, to really decide together with the players what is the best solution in this situation.”

Finally, regarding that, the French newspaper The Team He reported that the banned tennis players are analyzing the possibility of initiating legal action against the organizers of the British Grand Slam. “The players would like Wimbledon to align with the Roland Garros decision and many tournaments, that is, authorize them to play, but under a neutral flag and without any anthem”, specified the medium in question.

