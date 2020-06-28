Tension Is In The Air As Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, And Oh Jung Se Meet In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a profitable youngsters’s e book writer who suffers from delinquent persona dysfunction and has by no means recognized love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Moon Kang Tae’s brother Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), who has autism spectrum dysfunction (ASD), met Oh Ji Wang (Kim Chang Wan), the director of the psychiatric hospital. Oh Ji Wang realized that Moon Sang Tae had inventive expertise and requested him to attract on the partitions of the hospital foyer, thus starting their very own particular challenge.

In the midst of this story, the brand new episode will unveil a shock assembly with Go Moon Younger, the youngsters’s e book writer whom Moon Sang Tae adores. His inventive skills will even be revealed to her as rumors of his expertise unfold.

The new stills present Go Moon Younger smiling as she appears at Moon Sang Tae’s art work, whereas Moon Sang Tae appears embarrassed to be sitting subsequent to the writer he admires. In the meantime, Moon Kang Tae seems involved reasonably than blissful as he observes the pair. Though Moon Kang Tae is often candy, his surprising straightforwardness is certain to create confusion within the upcoming episode.

The manufacturing group commented, “Together with Moon Kang Tae, Moon Sang Tae, who’s now adorning the partitions together with his drawings, and Go Moon Younger, who got here to be accountable for literature courses, are beginning a brand new life on the psychiatric hospital. In the brand new episode, a scenario will come up by which Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger should face their very own troubles head-on. Please stay up for the gradual modifications of their characters.”

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs on June 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)