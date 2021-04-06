Tension Peaks Between Kim So Hyun And Lee Ji Hoon In “River Where The Moon Rises”

Kim So Hyun and Lee Ji Hoon are caught in a suspenseful sword struggle in “River Where the Moon Rises.”

KBS2’s Monday-Tuesday drama “River Where the Moon Rises” is a reinterpretation of a basic Goguryeo people story that tells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Na In Woo).

Spoilers

The new stills seize a tense encounter between Princess Pyeonggang and Go Geon (Lee Ji Hoon).

With troopers by their sides, the 2 confront each other in a daring and defiant stance. None is keen to retreat, and between them settles a chilly and nonetheless air.

Then the 2 draw their swords, identical to they used to after they have been trainer and disciple. They’ve gone by means of this ordeal a number of occasions, however this time, it’s extra grave than ever earlier than.

An unsettling issue is the truth that Go Geon had as soon as been Pyeonggang’s strongest advocate. Regardless of his lengthy historical past of getting emotions for her and wanting to guard her in any respect prices, he has turned his again on her and is now her largest menace. Tension reaches new heights within the pair’s confrontation, and it’s but unknown who will come out victorious on the finish of the sword struggle.

“River Where the Moon Rises” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

