Tension Rises Between Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Hyun Wook As The Past Comes To Light In “Search”

Tension is rising between previous associates within the subsequent episode of “Search”!

Forward of the upcoming November 7 episode, OCN launched stills of Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Hyun Wook’s characters at odds with one another. Jang Dong Yoon performs Sergeant Yong Dong Jin and Lee Hyun Wook performs Lieutenant Lee Jun Sung.

These two troopers maintain the important thing to the incident in 1997 that has not but been revealed. The central character in final episode’s surprising ending was Lieutenant Lee Jun Sung. After the particular job drive had been dispatched to Cheongong-ri to shoot the goal, Lieutenant Lee stayed behind in headquarters by pretending to be injured. He then destroyed Sergeant Yong’s camcorder that contained footage of the “Two-One Sector” navy operation in 1997. It appeared as if he was keen to destroy proof to be able to conceal the reality and shield his father, Lee Hyuk (Yoo Sung Joo).

This betrayal was made much more surprising by the loyalty that he and Sergeant Yong have proven one another. Till this second, Lieutenant Lee was a heat chief who comforted and took care of Sergeant Yong when he misplaced two comrades-in-arms. For Sergeant Yong, who could be reckless and direct, Lieutenant Lee is among the few troopers he implicitly trusts.

The new stills present that their relationship is starting to fracture. Though they’re in the identical room, they don’t converse to one another and eye one another with suspicion. Yong Dong Jin is shocked by the disappearance of the camcorder, and is aware of that Lee Jun Sung is the one one within the job drive who is aware of about its existence.

In one other set of stills, the drama hints at new developments within the plot. As the particular job drive will get nearer to figuring out the risk, in addition they discover clues that recommend they might be coping with multiple mysterious creature within the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Moreover, the kidnapping of Kim Da Jung (Moon Jung Hee) and her daughter Chun Soo Younger (Park Da Yeon) has added new stakes to the operation.

This episode of “Search” will air on November 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

