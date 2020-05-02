Tensions Build As Park Sung Woong Holds Choi Jin Hyuk At Gunpoint In “Rugal”

Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Sung Woong shall be having a showdown within the upcoming episode of “Rugal.”

The OCN drama facilities across the battle between particular group Rugal, which turns people into weapons utilizing biotechnology, and the fear group Argos.

Choi Jin Hyuk performs the function of Kang Ki Bum, a police detective who loses his spouse and each his eyes and is given a pair of bionic eyes by Rugal in order that he can pursue revenge. In the meantime, Park Sung Woong takes on the function of Hwang Deuk Goo, the final word villain behind Argos.

Spoilers

In the final episode, Rugal worn out Hwang Deuk Goo’s secret analysis middle. Hwang Deuk Goo felt a mixture of anger in addition to a robust sense of delight that drove him to go face-to-face with Kang Ki Bum. A couple of days later, Goo Gained Bong’s (Yoo Hyung Kwan) false confession was reported on the information and Hwang Deuk Goo’s warning went reside.

Behind the report that the federal government and police pushed for human weaponization by organic experiments was Kang Ki Bum, who was serving a jail time period as a homicide suspect. On prime of that, Hwang Deuk Goo threatened to trigger terrorism except Kang Ki Bum confirmed up at a set time and place. Ultimately, Kang Ki Bum went to fulfill Hwang Deuk Goo in particular person at an empty studio.

The newly launched stills foreshadow an intense battle between Kang Ki Bum and Hwang Deuk Goo. Kang Ki Bum is wearing a proper police swimsuit, which reveals his robust will to battle in opposition to Hwang Deuk Goo’s felony actions. Hwang Deuk Goo, whose anger has reached its peak, is threatening Kang Ki Bum with a gun. His eyes are wild with anger, and it appears like he’s about to shoot his enemy useless. Regardless of the disaster, Kang Ki Bum isn’t simply pushed again, and he faces in opposition to Hwang Deuk Goo with a strong gaze. Will Kang Ki Bum have the ability to discover a method out of this harmful scenario?

The manufacturing workers of “Rugal” acknowledged, “Kang Ki Bum and Hwang Deuk Goo have already confronted one another a number of instances, and the 2 males, who’ve grasped one another’s strengths and weaknesses, will enter a fierce battle. An sudden shock shall be ready. Please stay up for it.”

Episode 11 of “Rugal” will air on Might 2 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

