Tensions Flare Between Ha Seok Jin And Hwang Seung Eon In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “When I Was the Most Lovely” has launched new stills of Ha Seok Jin and Hwang Seung Eon!

“When I Was the Most Lovely” will inform the unhappy love story of two brothers who fall in love with the identical lady and that lady being trapped in a mysterious destiny. Ha Seok Jin will tackle the function of racer Website positioning Jin, who falls in love together with his brother Website positioning Hwan (Ji Soo)’s old flame Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang). Hwang Seung Eon will play Carry Jung, his ex-girlfriend and the supervisor of Website positioning Jin’s racing workforce.

The new stills present a second between Website positioning Jin and Carry Jung that’s crammed with stress as they stare at one another. They meet by probability at a automobile racing venue, and it seems like all time has stopped as they don’t look away. Each Website positioning Jin and Carry Jung are people who find themselves keen to do no matter it takes to get what they need, and the brand new stills trace on the sophisticated backstory between the 2.

The manufacturing workers said, “Ha Seok Jin and Hwang Seung Eon introduced an important air of stress to the set for his or her characters that may present a unique form of chemistry to the one between Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo. Please anticipate the story between them.”

“When I Was the Most Lovely” will premiere on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

Try a teaser for the drama under:

Watch Now

