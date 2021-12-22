Tensions in the PSG of the galactics: privileges, a divided dressing room and an unknown detail of the “Icardi-gate”

PSG is the leader of Ligue 1 and reached the last 16 of the Champions League (Reuters)

The end of the first half of the season is approaching in France with a positive balance in sports for him PSG after achieving the pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League and lead in the league with a wide margin of points with respect to his immediate pursuer, Marseille.

However, although everything seems to be rosy in the French capital, the truth is that indoors the situation is not the same as what can be seen through the camera lens or social networks and this was revealed by the prestigious French portal The team.

With an eye on the dispute between the two goalkeepers or on the situations of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Messi, Sergio RamosAmong others, the French newspaper made reference to how all these stars caused “internal tensions” for the “privileges” they could have.

The competition to be under the three suits brought headaches to the coaching staff and the leadership

The note signed by journalists Damien Degorre and Arnaud Hermant points out in the “behind the scenes” of the Paris team’s dressing room with the focus on those “internal tensions” that did not come to the surface for the moment, but also on the ” clans ”and“ privileges ”.

The first problem that Pochettino encountered and that did not go unnoticed by the world press was the title dispute between the two archers. The arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma caused a headache for the Argentine coach, who was forced to rotate between him and Keylor Navas to give both world stars a similar amount of minutes.

Younger and more confident to win the last European Championship with Italy, the 22-year-old goalkeeper’s environment began to put pressure on both the board and the coaching staff in the voice of his representative, the controversial Italian businessman Mino Raiola, who sentenced in dialogue with the RAI: “I don’t know if this situation has become a problem, but everyone knows how this story is going to end. Everything will be decided in favor of Gianluigi “.

Although the French media warns that they could have signed a kind of “non-aggression pact” between the goalkeepers, they relate a unique anecdote that occurred in the locker room after the duel against Nice when former PSG Marcin Bulka: “Talk to Navas and he realizes that he has the same glove supplier as him, the English brand Sells. A witness relates the following: “Navas looked at Donnarumma, who was not far away, and replied to Bulka: ‘Look, these are the best goalkeepers in the world who use them.‘”. The Italian, of course, uses another brand.

This, however, would be a minor problem within a campus full of stars and in which according to The team exist two clearly divided camps. On the one hand, the South Americans – and those close to them – and on the other, the French. This situation could influence Kylian Mbappé’s decision to sign or reject the renewal offer.

French striker He already expressed his intention to leave the club in July past and the leaders denied the possibility to him when rejecting the proposals that arrived from the Real Madrid. Now, on the other hand, the former Monaco is the one who has the last word since, if he does not renew, in January he could begin to speak directly with Florentino Pérez.

The privileges that some players have would not like the rest of their teammates (Reuters)

Neymar, who went from being the center of attention of PSG to sharing that role with the French striker and Lionel Messi, seems not to finish accommodating himself in his new role, but that would be a secondary problem after the French newspaper revealed that He was close to being severely sanctioned for an attitude he had.

The sports director, Leonardo, However decided not to punish him for fear of a leak That further dynamited a wardrobe that was trying to find balance. Apparently, the Brazilian had not shown up for an event with team sponsors, a sit-in that fell badly in the top management.

Finally, the issue of privileges with the stars could be another trigger of tensions within a campus that outside doors seems to be at its best. Among those listed by the French newspaper is Lionel Messi, who booked a restaurant to celebrate winning his seventh Ballon d’Or and that the next day He did not appear for training with Leandro Paredes, after suffering “symptoms of gastroenteritis.”

This attitude would have annoyed several colleagues, as well as what happened with Mauro Icardi, when asked for three days off to fix personal matters with his wife Wanda Nara. The club agreed and, while the forward and the businesswoman published the couple’s progress on their social networks, the discomfort grew in the locker room, especially after their getaway to Milan. However, the journalists in question revealed an unknown detail of the media fight: “Four days earlier, even before the problem broke out on social media, Icardi was arguing with Wanda in his huge 4×4, in the parking lot of the Camp des Loges, just after dropping off his son at soccer school, at everyone’s eyes “.

The situation at PSG seems to be about to explode. But nevertheless the victories and the good walk of the first semester managed to appease all the alarms. It remains to be seen how he continues his path in the main competitions and what would happen if he missed any of them. For now, it’s all rosy in the City of lights.

KEEP READING

The intimacy of Mbappé’s birthday: the gift of the PSG squad to counteract Real Madrid’s seduction plan

After confirming the interest of Real Madrid, the representative of Erling Haaland also awakened the hope of Barcelona

With two goals from Mbappé and another from Icardi, PSG thrashed in their debut for the French Cup