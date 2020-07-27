Tensions Rise Between Seo Ji Hoon And Yoon Hyun Min In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”

Issues are getting heated between Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon in new stills for KBS 2TV’s Monday-Tuesday drama “To All The Guys Who Loved Me.”

The upcoming episode of the drama will present Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) and Park Do Kyum (Seo Ji Hoon) in opposition to one another, with the ambiance feeling barely completely different from what has gone on until now. That they had helped out Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) when she was drunk within the workshop, and had even danced collectively below her route. Nonetheless, when Seo Hyun Joo fainted, Hwang Ji Woo picked up a name that was meant for Park Do Kyum and went operating to her first.

The new stills present the pair having a severe dialog. Hwang Do Kyum seems to be getting indignant and sneering at Hwang Ji Woo, who calmly takes all of it in. Then, Hwang Ji Woo checks one thing on his cellphone that brings out a contented smile on his face, making viewers marvel if Seo Hyun Joo will start to open her coronary heart to Hwang Ji Woo as he had been there for her when she fainted.

Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon’s tense confrontation will unfold within the upcoming episode of “To All The Guys Who Loved Me,” which can air on July 27 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

