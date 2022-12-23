Tentative title for Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie revealed

Now we can know the Thunderbolts provisional titlethe next Marvel movie that would be in charge of closing Phase 5 of the UCM.

The medium The Cosmic Circus has exclusively revealed the provisional name of Thunderbolts, the new Marvel movie that was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (SDCC). for now, Thunderbolts are named after Oops All Berriesdoes it ring a bell?

If you are very observant and have an elephant’s memory, it is possible that the name Oops All Berries looks most familiar to you. This is not just the name of a cereal brand that really exists and whose image is carried out by Captain Cap’n Chunch, but we could also see a box of these cereals in one of the Marvel series: Marvel, Agents of SHIELD.

In episode 15 of the fifth season of Marvel, Agents of SHIELD, we can see agent Phillip J. “Phil” Coulson (played by Clark Gregg) about to have breakfast with a box of Oops! All Berries in his arms (yeah, not really important). You can watch the scene in question below:

Phil Coulson with a box of Oops! All Berries (Credits: The Cosmic Circus).

At the moment, it is not clear if the provisional name of Thunderbolts means anything to us. Is it related to Agents of SHIELD or to the events of that episode? It is quite a mystery, especially considering that it is Oops All Berries is a provisional name that may not really mean anything.

Thunderbolts will bring together a group of antiheroes led by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and will feature good touches of humor. Among those anti-heroes are Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), United States Agent (Wyatt Russell) and many more.

Thunderbolts (now known as Oops All Berries) is scheduled to premiere on July 26, 2024. It is possible that this date will change in the future, but if there is something official, it is that Thunderbolts will put an end to Phase 5 of the UCM.