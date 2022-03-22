Ter Stegen omitted Messi from his Ideal Team and reignited an old Barcelona rift

Ter Stegen did not choose Messi as one of the best footballers with whom he has shared a team (Reuters)

This weekend Marc André Ter Stegen He participated in a game that went viral in the last few hours. to the goalkeeper Barcelona They proposed to him to put together a team made up only of footballers with whom he had shared a squad and he was surprised by some of his choices, but above all by his omissions.

The 29-year-old footballer who since 2014 has been part of the Barcelonaemerged from the quarry of the Borussia Monchengladbach and he also defends the goal of the German national team, so in the changing rooms he has come across great players, several of whom have marked the last 15 years of world football. However, in his ideal 11, he forgot some of them.

Undoubtedly the most striking absence is that of Lionel Messithe best player in recent times, winner of seven Ballon d’Or and legend of the Blaugrana club, with whom he won 14 titles, including the Champions League 2014/15. neither are they Neymar and Luis Suarezfigures of that team commanded by Luis Enrique. In the places he chose Marco Reus and Mario Götze.

Both strikers stood out in the German team. Even, idol He was the author of the goal in the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil that the European team won by beating the Argentina. However, it is noteworthy that Ter Stegen choose them over Messi. That triggered a certain suspicion on social networks that reminded us of an old crack in the Catalan locker room.

El 11 Ideal de Ter Stegen

is that when The flea he left the Barcelonathe goalkeeper dedicated a message to him that exposed the differences between the two: “Leo, it has been a pleasure to have played with you for all these years and to experience many important joys regarding moments and titles,” he began his writing on the networks, which continued: “Although from time to time we did not share the same opinion, we always went in the same direction and each of us grew as a person regardless of winning or losing. Thanks!”.

Apparently, Ter Stegen was never part of the inner circle they were in Messi, Suárez, Neymar, Busquets, Dani Alves and Jordi Alba, among others. But his bond was closer to hers. Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong. It is evident that this division is difficult to forget for the goalkeeper, who put other players in his Ideal XI.

The rest of the team is made up of the goalkeeper Janis Blaswichwith whom he coincided in the Borussia Monchengladbacha line of four defenders with Dani Alves, Antonio Rüdiger, Hammered and Jordi Alba; and in the midfield they appear Busquets, De Jong, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

