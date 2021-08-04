Tera Mera Saath Rahe (Megastar Bharat) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Tera Mera Saath Rahe is an Indian tv serial produced through Ved Raj. The display stars Rupal Patel, Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlani within the lead roles. The display is being made underneath the banner of Shoonya Sq. Productions. It’s agenda to free up on 16 August 2021.

Title Tera Mera Saath Rahe
Major Solid Rupal Patel
Giaa Manek
Mohammad Nazim
Vandana Vithlani
Style Drama
Director No longer To be had
Manufacturer Ved Raj
Editor No longer To be had
DoP No longer To be had
Manufacturing Space Shoonya Sq. Productions

Solid

Your entire forged of TV serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe :

Rupal Patel

As : Kokila

Giaa Manek

As : Gopi

Mohammad Nazim

As : Ahem

Vandana Vithlani

Mili Verma

Vishal Malhotra

Time

Tera Mera Saath Rahe will telecast from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Megastar Bharat channel. It is going to additionally to be had for on-line streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The primary promo used to be launched on 25 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Megastar Bharat
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8:30pm
Working Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 16 August 2021
Language Hindi
Nation India

Promo

