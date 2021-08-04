Tera Mera Saath Rahe (Megastar Bharat) TV Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Tera Mera Saath Rahe (Megastar Bharat) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Tera Mera Saath Rahe is an Indian tv serial produced through Ved Raj. The display stars Rupal Patel, Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim and Vandana Vithlani within the lead roles. The display is being made underneath the banner of Shoonya Sq. Productions. It’s agenda to free up on 16 August 2021.

Title Tera Mera Saath Rahe Major Solid Rupal Patel

Giaa Manek

Mohammad Nazim

Vandana Vithlani Style Drama Director No longer To be had Manufacturer Ved Raj Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Space Shoonya Sq. Productions

Solid

Your entire forged of TV serial Tera Mera Saath Rahe :

Rupal Patel

As : Kokila

Giaa Manek

As : Gopi

Mohammad Nazim

As : Ahem

Vandana Vithlani

Mili Verma

Vishal Malhotra

Time

Tera Mera Saath Rahe will telecast from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Megastar Bharat channel. It is going to additionally to be had for on-line streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The primary promo used to be launched on 25 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Title Megastar Bharat Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8:30pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 16 August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

