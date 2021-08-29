Tera Yaar Hoon Major (SAB TV) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Tera Yaar Hoon Major (SAB TV) TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Tera Yaar Hoon Major is an Indian tv display. The display is made beneath the banner of Sumeet Mittal’s manufacturing area Shashi Sumeet Productions. Starring Sudeep Sahir, Shweta Gulati, Ansh Sinha within the lead roles the display used to be launched on SAB TV channel on 31 August 2020.
Tale
Tera Yaar Hoon Major in accordance with a father-son courting, the tale is in regards to the Bansal circle of relatives in Jaipur and revolves across the father-son duo Rajeev and Rishabh. Rajeev Bansal (Sudeep Sahir), a accountable and innovative father who needs to be the real-life hero to his son whilst Rishabh (Ansh Sinha) is an vigorous and moody youngster of these days’s era.
|Identify
|Tera Yaar Hoon Major
|Major Solid
|Sudeep Sahir
Shweta Gulati
Ansh Sinha
|Style
|Comedy, Drama
|Manufacturer
|Shashi Sumeet Mittal
Sumeet H Mittal
Jitendra Singla
|Director
|Pushkar Pandit
|Tale
|Nagin Mirza
|Screenplay
|Rohit Malhotra
|Discussion
|Amit Aryan
|Editor
|Kshitija Khandagale
Satish Thakur
|DoP
|Rishikesh Gandhi
|Background Song
|Shoubhik Chakraborty
|Dress Dressmaker/Stylist
|Sanchi Arjun, Rupa Sharma
|Manufacturing Head
|Sheetal Somani
Tarlok Singh Ruprai
|Manufacturing Space
|Shashi Sumeet Productions
Solid
Right here’s all the solid of TV display Tera Yaar Hoon Major :
Sudeep Sahir
As : Rajeev Bansal
Shweta Gulati
As : Jhaanvi Bansal
Ansh Sinha
As : Rishab Bansal
Rajendra Chawla
As : Rishab’s Grandfather
Jaya Ojha
As : Rishabh’s Grandmother
Meghan Jadhav
As Swapnil
Vibhuti Thakur
As : Rishabh’s Aunt (Chachi)
Ansh Sharma
As : Rishabh’s Uncle (Chacha)
Divya Bhatnagar
As : Rishabh’s Aunt (Bhuaji)
Gautam Ahuja
As : Rishabh’s Cousin
Sukesh Anand
As : Rishabh’s Uncle (Fufaji)
Neeharika Roy
As : Trishala Bansal
Rishina Kandhari
As : Chandini
Raghav Dhir
As : Shubham (Rishabh’s good friend)
Time
Tera Yaar Hoon Major used to be aired on SAB Tv channel shape 31 August 2020 to 13 September 2021. The display used to be telecast Monday to Friday at 9pm. It’s changed by means of Shubh Labh within the time slot. Different knowledge associated with the display is given under.
|Channel Identify
|Sony SAB TV
|On-line VOD
|Sony Liv
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 9pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|31 August 2020
|Ultimate Episode
|13 September 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Promo
