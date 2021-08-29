Tera Yaar Hoon Major (SAB TV) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Tera Yaar Hoon Major (SAB TV) TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Tera Yaar Hoon Major is an Indian tv display. The display is made beneath the banner of Sumeet Mittal’s manufacturing area Shashi Sumeet Productions. Starring Sudeep Sahir, Shweta Gulati, Ansh Sinha within the lead roles the display used to be launched on SAB TV channel on 31 August 2020.

Tale

Tera Yaar Hoon Major in accordance with a father-son courting, the tale is in regards to the Bansal circle of relatives in Jaipur and revolves across the father-son duo Rajeev and Rishabh. Rajeev Bansal (Sudeep Sahir), a accountable and innovative father who needs to be the real-life hero to his son whilst Rishabh (Ansh Sinha) is an vigorous and moody youngster of these days’s era.

Identify Tera Yaar Hoon Major Major Solid Sudeep Sahir

Shweta Gulati

Ansh Sinha Style Comedy, Drama Manufacturer Shashi Sumeet Mittal

Sumeet H Mittal

Jitendra Singla Director Pushkar Pandit Tale Nagin Mirza Screenplay Rohit Malhotra Discussion Amit Aryan Editor Kshitija Khandagale

Satish Thakur DoP Rishikesh Gandhi Background Song Shoubhik Chakraborty Dress Dressmaker/Stylist Sanchi Arjun, Rupa Sharma Manufacturing Head Sheetal Somani

Tarlok Singh Ruprai Manufacturing Space Shashi Sumeet Productions

Solid

Right here’s all the solid of TV display Tera Yaar Hoon Major :

Sudeep Sahir

As : Rajeev Bansal

Shweta Gulati

As : Jhaanvi Bansal

Ansh Sinha

As : Rishab Bansal

Rajendra Chawla

As : Rishab’s Grandfather

Jaya Ojha

As : Rishabh’s Grandmother

Meghan Jadhav

As Swapnil

Vibhuti Thakur

As : Rishabh’s Aunt (Chachi)

Ansh Sharma

As : Rishabh’s Uncle (Chacha)

Divya Bhatnagar

As : Rishabh’s Aunt (Bhuaji)

Gautam Ahuja

As : Rishabh’s Cousin

Sukesh Anand

As : Rishabh’s Uncle (Fufaji)

Neeharika Roy

As : Trishala Bansal

Rishina Kandhari

As : Chandini

Raghav Dhir

As : Shubham (Rishabh’s good friend)

Time

Tera Yaar Hoon Major used to be aired on SAB Tv channel shape 31 August 2020 to 13 September 2021. The display used to be telecast Monday to Friday at 9pm. It’s changed by means of Shubh Labh within the time slot. Different knowledge associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Sony SAB TV On-line VOD Sony Liv Display Timings Monday to Friday at 9pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 31 August 2020 Ultimate Episode 13 September 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Nation India

Promo

