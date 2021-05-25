Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (Zee TV) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (Zee TV): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced underneath the banner of Prateek Sharma’s manufacturing area LSD Motion pictures. The display stars Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan. It premiered on 27 January 2021.

Identify Teri Meri Ikk Jindri Primary Forged Amandeep Sidhu, Adhvik Mahajan and Manish Verma Style Drama Director Prateek Sharma Manufacturer Prateek Sharma

Suman Sharma Thought Prateek Sharma Tale Ranjiv-Nitu Screenplay Fatima Rangila and Shubham Joshi Discussion Amit Babbar Editor Amit Singh and Pramod Maurya DoP Mangesh Mahadik Artwork Director Amit Mishra Gown Director Nisha Bedi

Ritu Deora Track and Lyrics Paresh A Shah Inventive Director Abhirup Majumdar Manufacturing Head Akhilesh Mishra Venture Head Anil Kunwar Manufacturing Area Studio LSD Pvt. Ltd.

Forged

Right here’s the solid of TV display Teri Meri Ikk Jindri :

Amandeep Sidhu

As : Mahi Chopra

Adhvik Mahajan

As : Jogi Arora

Mandeep Kumar Azad

As : Dharampal Chopra (Mahi’s father)

Saniya Nagdev

As : Seema Chopra (Mahi’s mom)

Shyn Khurana

As : Shalu Saigal (Mahi’s sister)

Manoj Chandila

As : Pappu Saigal (Shalu’s husband)

Kavita Banerjee

As : Chanda (Pappu’s sister)

Jaanvi Sangwan

As : Bishn Arora/Beeji

Vishavpreet Kaur

As : Rupa Arora (Jogi’s mom)

Arunim Mishra

As : Akash Chopra (Mahi’s more youthful brother)

Puvika Gupta

As : Laado

Manoj Dutt

As : Madanlal Chopra (Mahi’s grandfather)

Coral Bhamra

As : Renu Chopra (Mahi’s sister)

Netra Kapoor

As : Priya (Mahi’s good friend)

Shabaaz Abdullah Badi

As : Pankaj (Jogi’s good friend and Priya’s husband)

Manish Verma

As : Gulshan (ex-boyfriend of Priya)

Akash Mansukhani

As : Arjun Rai (Mahi’s fiancé)

Time

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is telecast Monday to Saturday at 8pm on Zee tv channel. This display additionally circulate on Zee TV channel. Different main points associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Identify Zee TV Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 8pm Operating Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date 27 January 2021 Repeat Telecast Time Now not To be had Language Hindi Nation India

