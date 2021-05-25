Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (Zee TV) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Kim Diaz
Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced underneath the banner of Prateek Sharma’s manufacturing area LSD Motion pictures. The display stars Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan. It premiered on 27 January 2021.

Identify Teri Meri Ikk Jindri
Primary Forged Amandeep Sidhu, Adhvik Mahajan and Manish Verma
Style Drama
Director Prateek Sharma
Manufacturer Prateek Sharma
Suman Sharma
Thought Prateek Sharma
Tale Ranjiv-Nitu
Screenplay Fatima Rangila and Shubham Joshi
Discussion Amit Babbar
Editor Amit Singh and Pramod Maurya
DoP Mangesh Mahadik
Artwork Director Amit Mishra
Gown Director Nisha Bedi
Ritu Deora
Track and Lyrics Paresh A Shah
Inventive Director Abhirup Majumdar
Manufacturing Head Akhilesh Mishra
Venture Head Anil Kunwar
Manufacturing Area Studio LSD Pvt. Ltd.

Forged

Right here’s the solid of TV display Teri Meri Ikk Jindri :

Amandeep Sidhu

As : Mahi Chopra

Adhvik Mahajan

As : Jogi Arora

Mandeep Kumar Azad

As : Dharampal Chopra (Mahi’s father)

Saniya Nagdev

As : Seema Chopra (Mahi’s mom)

Shyn Khurana

As : Shalu Saigal (Mahi’s sister)

Manoj Chandila

As : Pappu Saigal (Shalu’s husband)

Kavita Banerjee

As : Chanda (Pappu’s sister)

Jaanvi Sangwan

As : Bishn Arora/Beeji

Vishavpreet Kaur

As : Rupa Arora (Jogi’s mom)

Arunim Mishra

As : Akash Chopra (Mahi’s more youthful brother)

Puvika Gupta

As : Laado

Manoj Dutt

As : Madanlal Chopra (Mahi’s grandfather)

Coral Bhamra

As : Renu Chopra (Mahi’s sister)

Netra Kapoor

As : Priya (Mahi’s good friend)

Shabaaz Abdullah Badi

As : Pankaj (Jogi’s good friend and Priya’s husband)

Manish Verma

As : Gulshan (ex-boyfriend of Priya)

Akash Mansukhani

As : Arjun Rai (Mahi’s fiancé)

Time

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is telecast Monday to Saturday at 8pm on Zee tv channel. This display additionally circulate on Zee TV channel. Different main points associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Identify Zee TV
Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 8pm
Operating Time 20-25 Mins
Beginning Date 27 January 2021
Repeat Telecast Time Now not To be had
Language Hindi
Nation India

When you have extra information about the display Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

