Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (Zee TV) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (Zee TV): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is an Indian tv display. The display is being produced underneath the banner of Prateek Sharma’s manufacturing area LSD Motion pictures. The display stars Amandeep Sidhu and Adhvik Mahajan. It premiered on 27 January 2021.
|Identify
|Teri Meri Ikk Jindri
|Primary Forged
|Amandeep Sidhu, Adhvik Mahajan and Manish Verma
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Prateek Sharma
|Manufacturer
|Prateek Sharma
Suman Sharma
|Thought
|Prateek Sharma
|Tale
|Ranjiv-Nitu
|Screenplay
|Fatima Rangila and Shubham Joshi
|Discussion
|Amit Babbar
|Editor
|Amit Singh and Pramod Maurya
|DoP
|Mangesh Mahadik
|Artwork Director
|Amit Mishra
|Gown Director
|Nisha Bedi
Ritu Deora
|Track and Lyrics
|Paresh A Shah
|Inventive Director
|Abhirup Majumdar
|Manufacturing Head
|Akhilesh Mishra
|Venture Head
|Anil Kunwar
|Manufacturing Area
|Studio LSD Pvt. Ltd.
Forged
Right here’s the solid of TV display Teri Meri Ikk Jindri :
Amandeep Sidhu
As : Mahi Chopra
Adhvik Mahajan
As : Jogi Arora
Mandeep Kumar Azad
As : Dharampal Chopra (Mahi’s father)
Saniya Nagdev
As : Seema Chopra (Mahi’s mom)
Shyn Khurana
As : Shalu Saigal (Mahi’s sister)
Manoj Chandila
As : Pappu Saigal (Shalu’s husband)
Kavita Banerjee
As : Chanda (Pappu’s sister)
Jaanvi Sangwan
As : Bishn Arora/Beeji
Vishavpreet Kaur
As : Rupa Arora (Jogi’s mom)
Arunim Mishra
As : Akash Chopra (Mahi’s more youthful brother)
Puvika Gupta
As : Laado
Manoj Dutt
As : Madanlal Chopra (Mahi’s grandfather)
Coral Bhamra
As : Renu Chopra (Mahi’s sister)
Netra Kapoor
As : Priya (Mahi’s good friend)
Shabaaz Abdullah Badi
As : Pankaj (Jogi’s good friend and Priya’s husband)
Manish Verma
As : Gulshan (ex-boyfriend of Priya)
Akash Mansukhani
As : Arjun Rai (Mahi’s fiancé)
Time
Teri Meri Ikk Jindri is telecast Monday to Saturday at 8pm on Zee tv channel. This display additionally circulate on Zee TV channel. Different main points associated with the display is given beneath.
|Channel Identify
|Zee TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 8pm
|Operating Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|27 January 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|Now not To be had
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
