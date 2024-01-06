Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 40 of Terminally-Ill Genius: Dark Knight will be out soon. Endlessly-Ill Genius Dark Knight was a cute as well as helpful manhwa. A lot of people really liked it because it had an excellent plot with what seemed like no holes in it and likeable characters.

Which is growing since new parts come out every week. Fantasy, action, and isekai all come together in the famous manhwa series Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight. A young man named Yoo Chan, who has a disease that will soon kill him, enters a video game called Inner Lunatic, where he transforms into the main antagonist, Nox von Reinharber.

But the game quickly turns into real life, and he has to stay alive within a world full of enemies, secrets, and dangers. Will he reach the story’s conclusion unscathed, or will he surrender?

If you’ve been reading this manhwa and are asking when the next part will come out, don’t worry! They will come out soon! We will talk about the Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 Release Date, possible secrets, and other things in this piece.

Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 Release Date:

The latest episode of Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight comes out every week, and the official calendar says it will come out on Wednesday. Yes, Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 will come out at 12 a.m. KST on January 10, 2024.

Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 Storyline:

Part 40 of Terminally-Ill Genius: Dark Knight does not yet have a published spoiler. Even so, we can guess and make predictions regarding what could occur next based on what happened in the last chapter.

We saw that Nox and his group got to Eldein Academy in Chapter 39. To get in, they had to hunt monsters on a magical island as part of an entrance test. There were three parts to the test, and each student had to collect a variety of colored jewels that showed off their special skills. They had a better chance of passing the test if they got more jewels.

The test wasn’t as easy as it looked, though. There were traps, spells, and strong animals on the island that made it very dangerous. The dean also got in the way, and he utilized his magic to make a maze to test the students’ skills and intelligence. The dean also had a strange interest in Nox, whom he knew was the Dark Knight’s successor.

Finally, Nox was able to get past the problems and reach the last part of the test, where he met a huge dragon guarding the door to the school. Nox chose to fight the dragon by himself, and he was able to beat the beast by being smart and sneaky. He also told everyone who saw the fight that he was really the Dark Knight, which shocked everyone.

What is going to happen in 40? Can Nox beat the dragon and get into the academy? What will the dean do when Nox tells him the truth? What mysteries and tests do Nox as well as his friends face at the academy? These are some questions that the next part might be able to answer.

Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 Recap:

Ch. 39 doesn’t have a description. So you are able to read the story in the last part. It turned out that the Dark Lord was Yoo Chan’s father. He told Yoo Chan as well as Nox that he had made the virtual world.

He said that he was going to heal Yoo Chan of his illness. As his replacement, he invited Yoo Chan and told him he would be in charge for life. Yoo Chan, on the other hand, said no because he didn’t trust his dad and wanted to make his own way in life.

The Dark Lord became tense and angry. He said bad things about Nox as well as Yoo Chan. After that, he chose to leave them alone. Also, he told them to go to Ronhayer Castle. That’s where they would die.

They went to Ronhayer’s Castle because Yoo Chan and Nox told them to. They hoped to find out more about Yoo Chan’s illness or find a way to heal him. But when they got there, the Ronhayers were not friendly at all.

People in Ronhayer called them rebels and liars. They discovered that Chaders was the leader of the Ronhayers. Ron Hayer is a strange and strong person. He said that he was the next king of Ronhayer and should take the throne.

When Chaders saw Yoo Chan and Nox, he told them they had to fight. He said he would show Yoo Chan to be a fake as well as prove that he was the real Ronhayer. When Chaders challenged Yoo Chan, he was ready to fight him with his black blade.

Where To Read Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40:

Fans of fantasy role-playing games love the Manhwa series Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight. Yoo Chan, who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, turns to playing this game to find solace.

Fans can’t wait to find out what’s to come next after reading Chapter 40. If you want to read Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40, you can go to websites like Mangakakalot that store comics.

You’ll never miss an update on your favorite comic with this tool because it’s so easy to use. The Bookmark button can be useful because it lets you know when a new chapter of your favorite book is ready.

Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 Raw Scan Release Date:

The raw scan for Terminally-Ill Genius Dark Knight Chapter 40 will likely come out on January 6, 2024, which is one day before the chapter itself.

Some sources and fans usually share the raw scan, which is the latest version of the manhwa that hasn’t undergone any changes or translations. It’s usually shared by some sources as well as scanned by fans. The raw scan can be found on Naver Webtoon, Daum Webtoon, and Kakao Page, among others.