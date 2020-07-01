Terminator: Dark Fate Star Has Blunt Thoughts About Another Sequel

Corey Chichizola

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature throughout undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a 12 months in New York, he began because the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He is since been in a position to work himself as much as critiques, phoners, and press junkets– and is now in a position to seem on digital camera with a few of his well-known actors… simply not as he would have predicted as a child.