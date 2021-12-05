Terminator Resistance shows its expansion for PC and PS5 with a frantic gameplay trailer

The Annihilation Line DLC will arrive on December 10 on Steam and PlayStation Store.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 3 December 2021, 11:55 29 comments

Terminator Resistance has introduced new content. The title of Reef Entertainment has enjoyed this year its Enhanced Edition, a new generation update that will now benefit from a DLC that users of PC and PlayStation 5.

The studio has shared a trailer that you can see at the top of the news in which it is shown Annihilation Line. Thus, we have more than two minutes of gameplay on this new expansion, which is a narrative campaign which happens in the middle of the original story.

Jacob Rivers enters the scene alongside a small team of resistance soldiers led by Kyle Reese. They are heading for the most dangerous territory we can imagine: the land beyond the Annihilation Line. This Friday there will be an official direct detailing more of this story, so we must be attentive to his Twitch channel.

Annihilation Line will be available on the day December 10 for purchase through Steam and the PlayStation Store. In our review of Terminator Resistance, we commented that we were pleasantly surprised, with deeper shooter mechanics than we expected and a fairly varied proposal as we progressed through it.

