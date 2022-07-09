Terminator will have a new video game and, for the first time in its history, it will be survival

Those responsible for the project, Nacon Studio Milan, have shared a brief preview accompanied by general details.

Nacon Connect 2022 has expanded the information on games already announced such as The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Baldur’s Gate 3 or Steelrising, but the broadcast has also been used to give us a major surprise: a brief preview of what will become a new game of Terminator. And, to further increase the excitement of the public, its authors have already confirmed that it is a title of survival.

We can’t say much right now, but it’s definitely something to keep track of.Nacon“Just a teaser for the future, but in case you haven’t noticed, we’re true fans of ’80s movies, and our team at Nacon Studio Milan is working on the first survival game set in the Terminator universe”, reads the description of the video on YouTube. Through a statement, a video game is being sold where it will be necessary to lead a group of survivors of the nuclear apocalypse who fight for stay alive in a period of time between Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance Beyond this, those responsible for the game have not given additional details about the proposal.

“We can’t say much right now, but it’s definitely something to keep track of. PC and consoles in the distant future”. Thus, we will be keeping an eye on all the publications of Nacon Studio Milan, since this brief description will capture the attention of any Terminator fan.

It is important to note that the last game set in this universe was released in 2019. We are talking about Terminator Resistance, a title from first person action developed by Teyonwho have also had their moment at Nacon Connect 2022 with a new trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City.

