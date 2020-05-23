‘Terrace Home’ Cast Member, Pro Wrestler Dies at 22 – Variety

Hana Kimura, a Japanese skilled wrestler who was additionally a forged member on the newest season of Netflix’s actuality present “Terrace Home,” has died, Variety has confirmed. She was 22.

Stardom Wrestling, the group Kimura was a part of, issued a press release on the information on Friday.

“We’re very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has handed away,” it wrote. “Please be respectful and permit a while for issues to course of, and hold your ideas and prayers along with her household and buddies.”

Stardom followers, We’re very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has handed away. Please be respectful and permit a while for issues to course of, and hold your ideas and prayers along with her household and buddies. We recognize your help throughout this tough time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) Could 23, 2020

A reason for demise was not instantly clear. Nevertheless, the newest replace on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photograph of her along with her cat, with a caption that reads “goodbye.” She had additionally just lately posted a sequence of troubling tweets, one in every of which, in accordance with a fan translation, learn that she didn’t “wish to be a human anymore.”

“Thanks to everybody who supported me,” learn one other message, which additionally implied that she had been cyberbullied. “I like it. I’m weak, I’m sorry.”

Kimura, whose mom, Kyoko Kimura, was additionally a professional wrestler, made her debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016, successful her first title, the JWP Junior Championship, later that 12 months. She additionally wrestled for Stardom throughout that point, and formally left Wrestle-1 to hitch Stardom in 2019, the place she was the chief of the Tokyo Cyber Squad faction. She twice received the Artist of Stardom championship, along with a Goddess of Stardom championship.

Kimura was additionally a member of “Terrace Home: Tokyo,” the newest season of the Japanese actuality present which sees six younger adults dwell collectively. She joined within the 20th episode, and was half of the present forged earlier than “Terrace Home,” like the remainder of Netflix’s productions, halted taking pictures as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The wrestling group shared their condolences to Kimura on Friday night time. “Distraught,” wrestler Jamie Hayter wrote. “I don’t even know what to say or really feel. Numb. I can’t specific it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a beautiful human being. The gaijin helper. All of the potential. A wonderful soul. Variety. I simply can’t even put in to f—ing phrases how upsetting that is. I hope you discovered peace.”

Distraught. I don’t even know what to say or really feel. Numb. I can’t specific it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a beautiful human being. The gaijin helper. All of the potential. A wonderful soul. Variety. I simply can’t even put in to fucking phrases how upsetting that is. I hope you discovered peace 🙏🏻 — JAMIE HAYTER • ジェイミー ヘイター 🧡 (@jmehytr) Could 23, 2020

Wrestler Sü Yüng wrote, “I’ll at all times love and miss you, my good friend. You’re my little sister. “

I’ll at all times love and miss you, my good friend. You’re my little sister. The Swanns ship our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her household, and family members. I’ll always remember you. A lot I wish to say… my coronary heart is damaged. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) Could 23, 2020

See extra tributes to Kimura under.

It completely breaks my coronary heart how merciless folks will be on social media. It was an incredible honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an incredible woman with the kindest soul and immense ardour and work ethic. I’m at a lack of phrases over this tragedy. Relaxation In Peace my good friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) Could 23, 2020

🙏🏾 my coronary heart breaks listening to the information of Hana Kimura 💔 on-line bullying must cease. — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) Could 23, 2020

The demise of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a severe impact on the psychological well being of anybody, regardless of who they’re. Be sort. RIP. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) Could 23, 2020