‘Terrace House Tokyo’ Canceled After Hana Kimura Death – Variety

Japanese actuality TV present “Terrace House Tokyo” has been canceled following the demise on Saturday of solid member and pro-wrestler Hana Kimura.

The cancellation of the 2019-20 season was introduced Wednesday night native time by the present’s Japanese broadcaster Fuji Tv Community. There was no phrase on future iterations.

A message on the community’s web site confirmed the present season cancellation: “We want to categorical our regrets for the demise of Hana Kimura and supply our honest condolences to her household. Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we’ll take lively steps to formulate a response.”

The present is carried by world streaming service Netflix, exterior Japan. “Now we have no present plans to take down the newest season of this extremely beloved present,” a Netflix spokesman instructed Variety.

The 22-year-old Kimura was repeated the goal of cyberbullying, triggered by an altercation with a male solid member on the present. She was additionally vilified for her look and comportment.

It has been broadly reported in mainstream Japanese media that her demise was by suicide, although that has not but been confirmed by Japanese authorities. Earlier than her demise, Kimura posted a photograph of herself on Instagram along with an apology.

Kimura’s demise has not solely led to soul-searching within the Japanese leisure enterprise, the place such bullying Kimura skilled is widespread on-line and off, but in addition within the Japanese parliament.

On Monday each ruling and opposition events joined forces to start the drafting and implementation of latest guidelines governing on-line abuse. Additionally, on Tuesday Inside Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed the media that the ministry was investigating methods of revealing info on up-till-now nameless cyberbullies.