Terrace Martin, Denzel Curry Drop Anti-Police Violence Song ‘Pig Toes’ – Variety

One might argue that most hip-hop is definitely protest music, however there’s no mistaking the anti-police-violence message of a brand new music and video referred to as “Pig Toes” by jazz musician Terrace Martin, who’s accompanied by rappers Denzel Curry, G Perico and Daylyt and saxophonist Kamasi Washington, who labored with Martin on Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking “To Pimp a Butterfuly” album.

The music and video — which is comprised completely of footage from the protests throughout the nation within the wake of George Floyd’s loss of life by the hands of Minneapolis police final week — pull no punches.

“Somebody requested, how do I really feel? I advised them harm, fearless, offended, conscious and totally prepared to guard me, my household & my individuals in any respect prices,” Martin says in a press release accompanying the music and video. “I obtained along with Black males that felt the identical manner and created a piece of reality. PIG FEET.”

“Helicopters over my balcony/ If the police can’t harass, they wanna smoke each ounce of me … Go to jail and get murdered/ Homicide was the case they gave us … Like Wade, I fade away/ I pray right now, ’trigger life is loopy/ Jay-Z, a faculty for exhausting knocks/ They need us crucified with stones and exhausting rocks,” Curry raps on the opening verses.“They gon’ pay for takin’ my brother,” G Perico follows. “Nas say we want one mic they usually shot the brown one.”

The music arrived on the eve of Blackout Tuesday (June 2), throughout which the music trade will mainly stop each day operations in a present of solidarity with the black neighborhood.