Terraria creator dropped a sequel wink, but was just having fun with the community

Although it turned out to be pure fun, the team does not rule out working on Terraria 2 in the future.

By Axel García / Updated February 17, 2022, 08:41 4 comments

The Terraria community suffered an innocent mischief on the part of Andrew Spinks, creator of the popular title. Via Twitter, Spinks suddenly changed his biography to ‘Terraria 2- A New Age’, which was not long in draw the attention of some followers with a keen eye However, later the study confirmed that everything was “pure fun”Well, although the idea of ​​a possible sequel is not ruled out, this wink does not confirm or deny anything.

We enjoy the wave of speculationWhitney Spinks“Our studio has been experimenting,” explained Whitney Spinks, Vice President of Re-Logic. “We have been growing our skill set as we prepare to start the second Re-Logic title”.

Whitney Spinks added that one of the possible paths the studio could take would be Terraria 2, but the team is still considering all the options. possible options. “We’re not ready to share the exact direction we plan to take with our second game at this time,” he clarified.

“That said, we always enjoy the rush of speculations from our fans,” Spinks continued. “As such, you will notice that several members of our team have changed their locations on Twitter to different Terraria-themed ‘games.'” The VP concluded by stating that the studio will reveal its plans “when they’re ready”.

Terraria has become quite a success across multiple platforms, being the highest rated game on Steam last March and surpassing one million games sold in its mobile version in China. Knowing this, it’s no surprise that the community is eager for a sequel.

