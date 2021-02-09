Terraria is canceled for Stadia

The co-creator of Terraria canceled the Stadia version of the game after blocking of your accounts by Google.

Andrew Spinks, or as we know him on Twitter, Demilogic, has explained You have lost access to all your Google accounts, including Google Play, Google Drive, YouTube, and Gmail. Spinks has been trying to get them back for three weeks, but his attempts have been unsuccessful, so he believes it has been banned by Google.

“I have done absolutely nothing to violate the terms of service, so I have no choice but to know that you have decided to break our connection,” said Spinks. “Consider it broken. Terraria for Google Stadia has already been canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms.”

“I will not be involved with a corporation that values ​​its customers so little,” Spinks said. “Doing business with you is a responsibility.” A few days ago, fans discovered that Terraria was named for Stadia on the Pan European Game Information website. But that’s not going anywhere anymore, it seems.

Spinks’ difficulties with Google began in late January when the official account of YouTube Terraria was deactivated. He echoed it on the game’s official Twitter account, to see if Google did something.