Terrible Morales questioned Rey Vargas’s championship: “He looked fragile”

Ignacio Nacho Beristan He added 29 total champions trained in his gym. King Vargas It was the last one that was consecrated with a title of the World Boxing Council (CMB) of Featherweight after beating Mark Magsayo by split decision on July 9.

Although it was an arduous battle and the ward of Don Nacho got the expected result criticism against they began to stand out and question the way in which the native of Otumba, State of Mexico, became champion. Erik Terrible Morales was one of the critics and through his podcast One More Round described as “fragile” to the Mexican fighter.

The former professional boxer stressed that it was a personal perspective, but that throughout the 12 rounds, Rey Vargas was “fragile” and did not stand out for his technique or punches; although he prepared himself with the emblematic Nacho Beristanassured that he could have given a better show in the contest.

“Personally, I think Rey Vargas could put up a better fight, he looked fragile,” he clarified.

And it is that, within the combat in the ninth round, the Filipino landed a blow that took the 31-year-old boxer to the canvasso his result was in danger and the referee had to make the regulation count so that he could recover.

At that moment the panorama of the confrontation for the belt turned against the corner of Nacho Beristanbut the last rounds were beneficial for Rey, who in the end managed to salvage the result and thus become the maximum winner of the 126 pounds.

For him Terrible Morales that mistake should not have meant a major obstacle because it was not a forceful or dangerous blow. He also added that throughout the fight, King Geovani was affected by every punch he receivedso he questioned his pre-combat preparation.

“(He looked brittle) especially the way they took him down with a right hand jab and hook. The truth is that he was very hurt ”.

Another of the points criticized by the former super bantamweight champion was the defense of Ignacio Beristáin’s pupil; from the experience of the also federal deputy, Rey lacked more control of the contest above the ring since with each blow he “wobbled”, for which Erik Morales discredited his physical condition.

He also pointed out that at no time was he seen with dominance above the ring, although the judges declared him champion, for the Terrible Morales needed more boxing shows. “When they came to repeat the blow to the jaw he staggered and hugged. They really put him in predicaments, it wasn’t easy. I think nowhere in the fight did I see that he was in full control”, he explained.

Not everything was critical since, finally, he recognized the virtues of Rey Vargas since his left fist and the combinations that he came to show off in the ring, showed his ease in attacking with his left. “King very well with his left, he grabbed with that one two and could counterattack him. In the fifth or sixth he despaired Magsayo. Many in the networks say that it was the robbery of the year ”, he concluded.

With two cards 115-112 and one against him 114-113the fighter from the State of Mexico achieved his goal and once again lifted a WBC belt.

