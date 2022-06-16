Terror in Botafogo: the club’s barrabrava broke into the concentration, threatened the squad and a player asked to be sold

A group of torcedores broke into the premises of the Brazilian cast and spread terror

A moment of extreme tension was experienced this morning in the training of the Botafogo. A group identified with barrabrava del alvinegro broke into the rally and threatened several players. There was also a crossroads with the coach Luis Castro and part of the leadership, the anger is with the football director André Mazzuco, to whom they expressed their discomfort at the lack of results and the reinforcement strategy.

Such was the terror that this group of violent sowed that a soccer player from the team asked to be transferred. This is striker Victor Sá, who acknowledged being afraid for his family and wants to leave the club, according to the local press. Although he denied this version on social networks, the same media that disclosed the information indicated that the leadership convinced him to continue.

The moment in which the Botafogo bar threatens the players due to the lack of results

A score of Botafogo fans entered the concentration without problems and spoke with at least five players what they were doing recovery work in the infirmary. These are: Del Piage, Diego Gonçalves, Kayque, Lucas Fernandes and Victor Sá.

Also, the group of fans promised to stay at the Espaço Lonier venue to speak with the rest of the squad, which would reach about 50 professionals, who trained in the afternoon.

The video that was posted on social media went viral. There you see how at the time the bars enter the premises there was not enough police custody. Then, some uniformed men were present who were able to remove the violent ones from the place, who threatened to return in the afternoon.

Until now, the Botafogo club did not mention the visit of these sympathizers identified with the club’s barrabravawho added his fourth loss in a row in the Brasileirao (he has not won since the sixth day, when he beat Fortaleza 3-1).

In 11 disputed dates, Botafogo adds 12 points and is in 18th place, zone of loss of category. In the last match against Avaí at the Nilton Santos stadium, when the fans shouted “team without shame”. The next duel will be at home against San Pablo, this Thursday.

