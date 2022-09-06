Terror in Tijuana: they found three dismembered bodies and a drug message

The bodies were found early this Monday, September 5 (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Duenes)

According to the State Research Agency (AEI) of Baja California, Early this Monday, September 5, three dismembered corpses were located on a vehicular bridge in the Manuel Paredes III neighborhood, in Tijuana.

The bodies were located at approximately 02:30 am by inhabitants of the neighborhood in what is known as the “yellow bridge” over the Miramar Canyon and Cuauhtémoc Street. Along with them, a narcomanta with human remains was also located.

Upon arrival, the municipal police officers observed a person who was lying on the public highway, but on the bridge they located a blanket that wrapped three heads, three torsos, six legs and six arms.

“This Will Happen To Everyone! THE K Gossips and Looking Good! THE PLAZA ALREADY HAS AN OWNER AND THE MESSAGE!! IT GOES FOR EVERYONE!! ALV” (sic)”, said the narcomessage written on the cardboard.

The victims, authorities observed, were approximately 35 to 40 years old.

Experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) worked at the site to process the remains and transfer them to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

It was also reported that a woman wounded by a bullet, identified as Alexandra Karina, 21 years old, She was abandoned on the emergency ramp of the Tijuana General Hospital due to an attack at the height of the booth at Playas de Tijuana.

In that same hospital, the death by firearm of Julio, 28 years old, was declared, who was admitted on August 17, 2022 with abdominal injuries in events that occurred in the Terrazas del Valle neighborhood.

The AEI indicated that from September 1 to the early hours of this 5, they were murdered 30 personas in this border city, adding that during the year there have been 1,323 intentional homicides.

The violence seems to have no end, since the month of September began in a hopeless way in Baja California when registering finding a body that hung from a bridge located in Tijuana.

According to reports, it was of a woman’s corpsewhich was wrapped in blankets, tied with ropes, and hung on the bridge of the colony the Mirador in the direction of Playas.

This was found by the authorities after they received the report of a hanging lump Upon inspection, they were able to verify that it was a woman, who was only wearing a blouse and underwear.

But that was not all, because in the area of ​​the macabre discovery, there was also a drug message although the content of this was not released by the authorities.

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) will be in charge of the case. Local media reported that the woman’s age was approximately 45 years. His body was transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service to be processed.

This happened in the first minutes of September 1. While the end of August was also characterized by horror.

Since on August 31, the authorities found a cooler containing a head of a woman on a pedestrian bridge in the Ignacio Zaragoza neighborhood.

