Terror of the good in “Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities”: know the complete episode guide

Horror master Guillermo del Toro presents an unusual collection of stories that will challenge our concept of terror.



A few days from Halloween, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is about to go out into the world unleashing a chain of terrifying and chilling surprises. The new horror anthology series has been personally overseen by the Oscar-winning filmmaker, with eight hand-picked directors crafting a new terrifying tale each episode. Some are original stories and others are adaptations. Additionally, all episodes will feature distinct, star-studded casts.

The launch of this anthology series starts from October 25, 2022, which will reach the streaming giant with two episodes a day. In this regard, we update you on the complete guide of each of them.

Official post of “Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities”. (Netflix)

First night: “Scavengers” – October 25

graveyard rats (Graveyard Rats): A graveyard caretaker moonlighting as a grave robber finds himself in conflict with the graveyard rat population. Directed and written by Vincenzo Natali (Splice), based on a short story by Henry Kuttner. Its cast includes David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water).

lot 36 (Lot 36): a bigoted ex-soldier discovers a warehouse with a dark secret. Directed by Guillermo Navarro (The Godfather of Harlem, Narcos) and written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood), Based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro. Its cast will include Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roche (The Man in the High Castle).

Anthology TV series, horror, intrigue and fantasy. (Netflix)

Second night: “The lonely” – October 26

The Autopsy (The Autopsy): A small town sheriff investigates a gruesome series of missing persons cases with the help of his medical examiner friend. Story directed by David Prior (the empty man) and written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman), based on a story by Michael Shea. Its cast includes F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), Glynn Turman (Fargo) y Luke Roberts (Black Sails).

The outside (The Outside): recounts the experiences of a self-conscious bank teller who begins to use an ointment that causes an unusual reaction. It is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour and written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) based on a short story by Emily Carroll. Her cast is made up of Kate Micucci (Breast)Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) y Dan Stevens (The guest).

“Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities” will launch its stories on the platform from October 25 to 28. (Netflix)

Third night: “Lovecraft” -October 27

Pickman’s model (Pickman’s Model): tells about a young art student who meets a macabre painter who turns his world upside down. It is directed by: Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and written by Lee Patterson (The colony). It is based on a short story by HP Lovecraft. In his cast you will see Ben Barnes (Westworld)Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) and Oriana Leman (Locke & Key).

Dreams in the witch’s house (Dreams in the Witch House): tells about the life of a grieving twin who embarks on a quest to find the spirit of his deceased sister. It is directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) and was written by Mika Watkins (Black Mirror). Based on a short story by HP Lovecraft. Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), DJ Qualls (Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (my big greek wedding) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy).

“Guillermo del Toro’s cabinet of curiosities” is made up of 8 horror stories. (Netflix)

Fourth night: The visits – October 28

The visits (Visitations): tells of a wealthy recluse who invites four accomplished professionals to his mansion for a “unique experience.” It is directed and written by Panos Cosmatos (beyond the black rainbow), accompanied on the screenplay by Aaron Stewart-Ahn (Mandy), and is based on a short story by Michael Shea. Its cast includes Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness), Eric André (Eric André’s show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (I’ll always be myself), Steve Agee (the suicide squad), Michael Therrialt (Locke & Key(y Saad Siddiqui)DC’s Legends of Tomorrow).

he murmured (The Murmuring)– Focuses on two ornithologists (Davis and Lincoln) struggling to come to terms with the untimely death of their daughter and the ghostly presence in their new home. It is directed and written by: Jennifer Kent (The Nightingale), inspired by a short story by Guillermo del Toro. Her cast includes Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life).

