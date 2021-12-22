Terrorist Assaults in Kashmir: Terrorists performed two assaults, one ASI martyr and civilian killed

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, Anantnag, Terror Incident, ASI, Terrorists Firing, Kashmir Police: terrorists in kashmir (Terrorists in Kashmir ) Now not unusual voters in conjunction with safety forces, police (civilian) are concentrated on. On this collection, terrorists fired on a civilian in Srinagar within the night on Wednesday, because of which he died, whilst ASI Mohammad Ashraf, a police workforce of PS Bijbehara in Anantnag district, was once fired indiscriminately via the terrorists. Kar severely injured, and then he was once admitted to the health center in Srinagar. He died right through remedy.Additionally Learn – Sheena Bora Homicide Case: Indrani Mukerjea claims, My daughter Sheena Bora is alive and in Kashmir

The Kashmir Zone Police stated that they fired upon Rauf Ahmed, injuring him. He was once admitted to a health center in Srinagar, the place medical doctors declared him introduced useless. In line with the Kashmir Zone Police, terrorists opened fireplace on a civilian Rauf Ahmed at Merjanpora, Idgah, PS Safakadal in Srinagar. The injured was once taken to SMHS health center, the place he was once declared introduced useless. Police have registered a case and investigation is on within the subject. Additionally Learn – The white collar terrorists get probably the most excitement from the dying of the warriors, take the military. Common’s large remark

Terrorists 2nd assault on a police assistant police inspector in Anantnag district. The terrorists fired indiscriminately on the police workforce ASI Mohammad Ashraf, severely injuring him. Kashmir Zone Police stated that ASI Mohammad Ashraf, a police workforce of PS Bijbehara of Anantnag district, was once severely injured via terrorists via indiscriminate firing. He has been admitted to a health center in Srinagar for remedy. In line with the newest data, ASI Mohammad Ashraf has died right through remedy. The police have began a surge operation via cordoning off the world.

Allow us to let you know that the terrorists have intensified their assaults at the not unusual other folks for the previous couple of months. Because of the swift motion of safety forces in Kashmir, terrorists are concentrated on civilians to create concern.