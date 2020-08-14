Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir a day before Independence Day, two policemen martyred

Srinagar: A day before Independence Day, Jaish-e-Mohammed militants fired indiscriminately on a Jammu and Kashmir police team on Friday morning in Naugam on the outskirts of Srinagar city, killing two policemen and injuring another. . Police said that the terrorists have been identified. Also Read – Lashkar-e-Taiba’s hideouts in Kashmir, huge amount of ammunition recovered

A police officer said that the militants opened indiscriminate fire on a police team near the Naugam bypass, injuring three policemen. He said that the injured personnel were admitted to the hospital, where two died during treatment. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the attack. Also Read – Encounter in Pulwama: Army soldier martyred in an encounter in Pulwama, a terrorist killed

“They fired indiscriminately, in which two of our soldiers were martyred … We have identified them (the terrorists),” Kumar told reporters near the attack site. He is related to Jaish-e-Mohammed. We will disable them soon. ” Also Read – 4G Internet service will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15, know how the process will be completed

Replying to the question of getting any information regarding the possibility of a terrorist attack on the eve of Independence Day, Kumar said, “We get such information every year before August 15 and January 26.” We had information that they will try (attack) in some area. The soldiers were alert and ready, but they (terrorists) came from behind and opened fire on them. “

“We have laid siege to the area and are looking for terrorists,” he said. It is narrow and there was movement of civilians. If our soldiers retaliate, then the common people could also be killed, so they exercised restraint. ”The PDP condemned the attack and said that this would make the situation worse for the Kashmiris.