Terrorist firing in Vienna, Austrian embassy in Delhi closed for 11 November

Delhi: Austrian Embassy to remain closed for general public till 11th November in wake of terror attack in Vienna: The Australian Embassy in Delhi will remain closed to the general public until 11 November in view of the terrorist shootings in Vienna. Please tell that a police officer said that 5 people have died and 17 people have been injured in the attack in the middle of the capital Vienna. One police officer is also among the injured.

Austria's top security official said that four people have died after firing in Vienna. Police has also killed a suspect.

Delhi: Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain closed for general public till 11th November in wake of terror attack in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehmanner said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect killed had sympathy with the Islamic State group. Authorities are still trying to find out if there are other attackers. The people of Vienna have been requested to stay at home.

The Home Minister has described the incident as an attack on Austrian values ​​and democratic society. He said, “The attacker used to sympathize with the terrorist group IS. He refused to provide further information citing the continuation of the investigation.

Five people, including the attacker, were killed and 17 others injured in a shootout in the Austrian capital Vienna. Officials said the 20-year-old attacker had dual citizenship in Austria and northern Macedonia and had previously been convicted in a terrorism-related case.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said two men and two women were injured in the attack on Monday evening. The suspect Hamalwar was killed in the police action.

According to news from the Austrian news committee APA, a hospital in Vienna reported that seven people were in critical condition. 17 people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Kurz said, “It was clear yesterday that this was an Islamic terrorist attack.”

Interior Minister Karl Nehamer told the APA that the attacker Kuzti Fejulai was sentenced to 22 months in April 2019 for his involvement in going to Syria to join the Islamic State organization. However, he was released in December under the minor law. He said that so far 15 houses have been searched in this case and many people have also been arrested.