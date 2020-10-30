Entertainment

Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, huge amount of arms and ammunition recovered

October 30, 2020
Security forces on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, from where arms and ammunition were recovered. Police said that Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and police conducted a search operation in the grave Mughal forest area after specific information about the hiding of terrorists. Also Read – Pakistan dropped weapons from drone in Jammu and Kashmir, arrested three LeT terrorists

During the search, two automatic AK 47 assault rifles, two AK 47 magazines, 270 AK-47 bullets, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 pika rounds, 12 blanks, 10 detonators and explosive material up to 5-6 kg were recovered. Those who have been confiscated. Police said, “A search operation is going on in the area.”

(Input: IANS)

