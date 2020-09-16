Terrorist organization IS is active in these 12 states of the country including UP, government gave information in Parliament

new Delhi: The terrorist organization Islamic State has established its base in 12 Indian states in recent years. Iran and Syria-based terrorist organizations are most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read – Relief news for MPs, MP fund will not be closed forever, but…

The Islamic State (ISIS) has established control over most of Syria and Iraq since 2014 and has branches in countries such as Bangladesh, Mali, Somalia and Egypt. He has links with other terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and al-Qaeda. IS is using various Internet-based social media platforms to spread its ideology in India. Many examples of individuals from different states joining the group have come in the eyes of central and state security agencies.

In written reply to the question of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe, Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy has provided information in the Rajya Sabha on the increasing basis of IS in various states of India. Reddy said that investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that IS Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir had the highest Is active

He said that India’s anti-terrorism agency NIA has registered 17 cases and arrested 122 people in connection with the presence of terrorist groups in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “The Islamic State, Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Daesh, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, Islamic State of Iraq and Sham-Khorasan are considered illegal activities by the Central Government. Under the (Prevention) Act, 1967, they have been declared as terrorist organizations by inclusion in the first schedule. “

The minister said that IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to spread its ideology. In view of this, affiliated agencies are constantly monitoring cyberspace and action is taken as per law. The minister said, “The government has information about how these people are being financed and how they are getting help from abroad to conduct their terrorist activities.”