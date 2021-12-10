Terrorists Assault in J&Ok: Two policemen martyred in terrorist assault, safety forces cordoned off the realm

Terrorists assault UPDATE: Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu & Kashmir) These days on Friday, terrorists focused a police crew. The terrorists all of sudden opened indiscriminate fireplace at the police crew, by which two police body of workers have been shot. terrorist assault (Terrorist Assault) On this, each the police body of workers succumbed to accidents.Additionally Learn – Shopian Stumble upon Replace: 3 terrorists killed in day-long come upon in Jammu and Kashmir

#UPDATE | Two police personnel- SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to accidents after terrorists fired upon at a police celebration in Gulshan Chowk space of Bandipora Space, lately. Space cordoned off. Additional main points shall observe: J&Ok Police – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Police stated in the newest commentary, “Two police body of workers – Senior Constable Mohammad Sultan and Constable Fayaz Ahmed have been killed in firing by means of terrorists on a police celebration in Gulshan Chowk space of ​​Bandipora space lately. The realm has been cordoned off. Previous, the police had stated that two policemen have been injured in an assault by means of terrorists in Gulshan Chowk space of ​​North Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Additionally Learn – Newest Climate Replace: Rain and snow fall in combination in Jammu and Kashmir, critical chilly continues

Police stated that safety forces have cordoned off the realm and began in search of the attackers. He stated that additional main points on this regard are awaited.

On December 8, 3 terrorists have been gunned down by means of safety forces in Shopian district.

On Wednesday, December 8, 3 unidentified terrorists have been killed in an come upon by means of safety forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The presence of terrorists was once reported in Chak-e-Cholan village of Shopian, and then the safety forces introduced a seek and siege operation. The terrorists opened fireplace at the safety forces, and then retaliatory fireplace was once accomplished. 3 terrorists have been killed within the day-long firing from each the perimeters. Police known the slain terrorists as Amir Hussain, Raees Ahmed and Haseeb Yusuf. A police spokesperson stated that as according to professional information, all 3 terrorists have been related to terrorist teams that performed a number of assaults on safety forces and civilians. The spokesman stated palms and ammunition, together with a pistol and an AK-47 rifle, have been recovered from the slain terrorists.