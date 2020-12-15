Terrorists in jails here are not allowed to meet wives, thus getting pregnant wives

Sperm Smuggling in Israel: Terrorists in Israeli jails are secretly sending sperm to their wives so that they can give birth to heirs just like them. There is a lot of speculation about whether this smuggling is being done through Gaza or any other way. But it has become clear that the terrorists are pregnant by smuggling sperm. Middle East experts believe that if this is not stopped, then a big danger could be ahead for Israel. Also Read – Grenade Attack in Baramulla: terrorists hurled grenade at police party in Baramulla, two civilians injured

This is the biggest reason…

Please tell that prisoners in Israel charged with terrorism are not allowed to have a marital meeting. That is why terrorists resort to this type of smuggling. Such deliveries are made to the wives of these terrorists in Palestine hospitals. Although the security leak is almost impossible in jail, but sometimes an attempt succeeds. Also Read – West Bengal has turned into another Kashmir, terrorists are getting arrested every day here: BJP leader Ghosh

This is how work is done… Also Read – Nagrota encounter: PM Modi said – Army has once again failed Pakistan’s nefarious antics

How can the terrorists in jails, by smuggling their sperm in small compartments, reach Palestine with their wives. For this, the help of science is also taken. Sometimes the sperm is also sent to the partner through toffee or candy wrappers.

It is believed that in 2012, Sana was the first woman to become pregnant due to sperm smuggling. According to the information, from 2012 to 2018, the wives of more than 56 Palestinian terrorists had become mothers through sperm smuggling. Some centers like Rajan Center are also playing their role in making such deliveries, it has been learned.

Sperm smuggling started in this way

An Israeli soldier was kidnapped and killed by the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine in the 1980s. Angry at this, Israel detained Walid Dacca, an Israeli Arabic citizen from Tira, and was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of terrorism.

In jail, Dacca married Sana, a female journalist. Sanaa was then reporting on the condition of Palestinian prisoners, because of which she was allowed to meet Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Dacca and Sana wanted to give birth to a child, but this could not happen due to the lack of approval to meet in jail. After that, the method of sperm smuggling was worked out.